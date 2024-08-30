Maheshwari Mahasabha of North America’s International Convention in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA: Maheshwari Mahasabha of North America (MMNA) will hold its seventh International Maheshwari Rajasthani Convention (IMRC) Sheraton Philadelphia Pennsylvania USA from August 30th to September 2nd, 2024.

The convention, already “sold out” with 1100 attendees from across the globe to engage in rich Rajasthani culture and tradition, and foster relationships within the community.

Over the past 40 years, the MMNA Convention has been a culmination and melting pot of all Maheshwari’s across North America and beyond. The convention will continue to provide a forum for all Maheshwari’s to celebrate, connect and rise together.

As descendents of Shiv-Parvati, let’s celebrate our SANSKRITI (rich cultural roots), recognize the PRAGATI (evolution) and extend our SAMRIDDHI (prosperity).

Prepare to be inspired by distinguished speakers, engaging activities, and to relish mouth-watering Marwari rasoi.

MMNA was incorporated in 1983 as a non-profit organization and has 10 chapters spread across the continental United States, Canada and other countries.. MMNA has many accomplished members who place much emphasis on charitable outreach and societal betterment.

The mission of MMNA is to create a spirit of cohesiveness and camaraderie among all sharing the bond of a common ancestry around the globe. MMNA also fosters a climate of sharing and of lending a helping hand to community. It maintains links between similar organizations across the globe including India.

The National Convention is a platform to strengthen these bonds, promote our youth and an “energizer shot” which mobilizes the community to go further, in helping this cause, said said Abhilasha Rathi – President of MMNA.

MMNA Chairperson Pradeepji Tapadiya and all Board of Trustees, National Executive Committee members, Representatives from North East NEC Vice President Mukul Rathi, Board of Trustee Jitendra Muchhal, all the volunteers from NorthEast and other regions look forward to welcoming all the attendees and make this a memorable convention.”

For additional information on:

MMNA, please visit www.mmna.org