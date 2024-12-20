Manoj Bajpayee Shines in this Slow but Gritty Thriller

By Dhaval Roy

Story: As news rapidly goes digital, a veteran crime journalist finds himself struggling to stay relevant. While chasing a career-defining scoop, he follows a dangerous investigative story, taking him into Mumbai’s dark. As he digs deeper, he uncovers shocking secrets that threaten to upend everything.

Review: Set against the backdrop of a newsroom on the brink of digitalisation, Despatch follows senior crime journalist, Joy Bag (Manoj Bajpayee), who is trying to keep up. He promises his editor two page-one stories on the 2G and GDR property builders’ scams while following another crime story. However, he stumbles upon a much bigger scandal—a ₹8,000 crore scam with far-reaching implications. What starts as a routine case spirals into a dangerous game where a powerful figure and Joy’s own life are at stake. The movie is about whether Joy will unravel the mystery, and at what cost.

Director-writer Kanu Behl and co-writer Ishani Banerjee weave a layered narrative, offering a glimpse into the gritty realms of crime journalism and the city’s underbelly, as well as the industrious world that thrives within its shadows. Joy becomes the common thread connecting these murky worlds. Besides the changing dynamics of journalism, the film also captures the shifting face of crime from the underworld to billion-dollar scams. Joy’s life is also on the cusp of changing as he considers divorce with his wife, Shweta (Shahana Goswami), while taking his relationship with his colleague, Prerna (Arrchita Agarwaal) to the next level.

The story unfolds effectively, transitioning from smuggling and contract killing to a high-stakes murder of a vigilance officer and stolen papers. The viewer remains invested as the screenplay crafts intrigue and intricate drama, incorporating a 2G tapes leak with Joy at its center, despite warnings from others, including journalist Noori (Rii Sen). The film convincingly portrays the world of exclusives and breaking news, highlighting how crime journalists navigate complex relationships with informers and sources, where information can be a matter of life and death.

Cinematographer Siddharth Diwan brings Mumbai’s crime scenes and frenetic newsroom to life with gritty realism. These elements combine to immerse the viewer in the world of crime journalism. Sneha Khanwalker’s edgy, dark score perfectly complements the film’s somber tone, elevating the overall mood. While the tale is intriguing, the film’s deliberate pace and serious approach sometimes make it feel plodding, preventing it from being consistently engaging and captivating.

The film’s true strength lies not in its plot but the protagonist, Joy, masterfully brought to life by Manoj Bajpayee. Joy is a middle-aged, often miserable, and misogynistic man, desperate to break stories and prove his worth. From being beaten by a contract killer to botching his cover at the vigilance office, Joy’s bungling nature evokes pity. Despite lacking dynamism, he pursues the story with unrelenting determination. Shahana Goswami (in a short role), Arrchita Agarwaal, and Rii Sen deliver powerful performances.

Despatch is effective in its depiction of crime journalism and explores the value of information that can save or end lives. Despite its pace and sombre vein, it’s a worthy one-time watch. — ToI