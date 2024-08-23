Masala Radio 98.7 FM: A Weekend Full of Celebration, Unity, and Cultural Pride

HOUSTON: Masala Radio 98.7 FM is the voice that brings our 350,000+ community together and promote our culture. Our goal is to keep every household informed and connected through the radio and events like these that spanned the Independence Day weekend. Through our marketing these grand openings, cultural events, and religious ceremonies enjoyed packed houses.

Friday: Sagar Bhatia Concert

This was a sold-out event with no chairs left empty at the Golden Tree Banquet Hall. Everyone enjoyed dancing and rejoicing to the amazing live band and the intoxicating voice of Sagar Bhatia.

Saturday: ICC’s India Fest and Grand Opening of Ward Café & Patio

The largest weekend event was the ICC India Independence Day Celebration at the Stafford Civic Center, marking the 78th anniversary of India’s independence. The event paid tribute to India’s rich history and culture with captivating cultural performances and reflections on the nation’s journey to freedom. The Masala Radio booth was a popular spot, drawing crowds with freshly made tri-color cupcakes and exciting giveaways sponsored by Tara Energy. It was a day filled with pride, unity, and remembrance.

Later that day, the energy shifted to West Hollow Drive for the grand opening of Ward Cafe Hookah Lounge. This new venue quickly became the talk of the town, offering a cool happening spot for friends together and unwind. The night featured a riveting live band performance led by Humza. Guests enjoyed $9.99 hookahs and a 50% off food menu. The lounge was packed with an a varied audience enjoying first latest Bollywood fast tracks, slow numbers, and a special remix of retro songs, something for everyone. Congrats to the new owners Kamaal, Zahir & Amir.

Sunday: IFA Restaurant Grand Opening

On Sunday, IFA Restaurant & Party Hall on Highway 6 at West Bellfort celebrated its grand opening with a grand scale buy-one-get-one-free buffet featuring 28 different dishes from all over India. The crowd, steadily pouring in from 11 a.m. to 3 pm, was delighted by the endless servings of hot fresh food. Sunil Thakkar loved Ashraf’s Mango Lassi and the South Indian chef’s Idli Sambar. The Dal Makhani were particularly popular, earning rave reviews from all who attended. The event was graced by elected officials, including Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, Judge Tricia Krenek, and Sugar Land Council Member Naushad Kermally who joined in the ribbon cutting ceremony. Ed Krenek who is running for Judge in county court #400 said “I love Indian food and IFA cuisine is outstanding.” Nikita Khambe said “Congratulations to the owners for a spectacular grand opening!”

A Historic 90ft Hanuman Statue Unveiling at Ashta Lakshmi Temple

The weekend concluded with a momentous event at the Ashta Lakshmi Temple, where the 90-foot Hanuman statue was unveiled. This magnificent statue, crafted from five metals, is a true marvel and a testament to the community’s dedication. The unveiling, presided over by Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji, drew large numbers of Houstonians over the 4 day celebration. The event was graced by elected officials from Houston and community members from various organizations, adding to the historic moment’s significance. The emcee for the evening was Dr Ranga Kandala and the highlight of the event was a sound & light show on the story of Hanuman that left the audience in awe. The 90’ tall Hanuman statue – tallest in Texas – is an incredible addition to Houston’s spiritual landscape and will soon become a pilgrimage site for people from all over the USA.