MASALA RADIO AT EXCLUSIVE FURNITURE

CELEBRATING INDIA’S CRICKET VICTORY & START OF 4TH JULY SALE

HOUSTON — On Sunday, June 23rd, Exclusive Furniture’s Grand Parkway location offered shoppers the chance to take advantage of the spectacular Pre-4th of July Sale. Catering exclusively to Masala Radio listeners, the event promised unbeatable deals on designer furniture and mattresses, making it a must-visit destination for Houstonians gearing up for the holiday. The event was held at one of the biggest furniture showrooms across Houston, which resembled a grand Bollywood mansion complete with a striking spiral staircase.

The atmosphere was transformed by the presence of Sunil Thakkar of Masala Radio and his team including Bhavisha Thakkar, Sujithra Baskaran, Vidya Roy Chowdhury, and Abhishek Mukerji proudly sporting Indian cricket team jerseys highlighting the country’s success in the T20 World Cup series in the USA and the Caribbean. DJ Alam enhanced the ambiance with lively Bollywood melodies, maintaining high spirits and energy levels throughout the event.

“It was a pleasure for Masala Radio to host this amazing event,” remarked Sunil Thakkar. “This store offers a unique shopping experience unlike any other. Sammy Zavery stands out as an inspirational business figure, starting with a single store 25 years ago and now leading 8 expansive locations that showcase high-quality designer furniture. Alongside him, Fawad, Fauzia, and Director of Marketing Carolina, consistently deliver the finest designs and deals for all their customers. They exemplify great people doing great business.”

The highlight of the sale was the enticing offer: the more you buy, the more you save, with potential savings of up to $750 on furniture storewide. Coupled with a tempting five-year, no-interest financing option, the sale aimed to make high-quality furniture and mattresses more accessible than ever. They sweetened the deal with a free smartwatch accompanying select mattress purchases. This whole experience was further elevated with the presence of the Tikkas & Takkos food truck where customers enjoyed a complimentary meal.

“We’re thrilled to bring these incredible savings to our valued customers,” said an Exclusive Furniture spokesperson. “Our goal is to offer not only the lowest prices in town but also a range of exceptional perks that give a special shopping experience.”

During this event, attendees also had the opportunity to enter a raffle for a chance to win a $500 furniture gift card by simply registering via a QR code along with a free Houston Diwali Festival of Lights 2024 ticket for the first 30 customers. This interactive approach encouraged engagement and excitement among shoppers.

This special Pre-4th of July Sale not only exceeded expectations but also set a benchmark for future events, promising continued value and exceptional service. It’s a must-visit for anyone furnishing a new home, especially with the additional discount for Masala Radio listeners.

As the various promotions continue, Exclusive Furniture invites everyone to visit any of their 8 locations to take advantage of the exceptional deals. For more information and event highlights, follow MasalaRadio98.7FM on social media.