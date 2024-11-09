MB Foundation Presents Idol Finalist Senjuti Das and Trijoy Live in Concert

STAFFORD: On Friday, November 1st, 2024, MB Foundation presented the Sensational Indian Idol Finalist -Season 13 SENJUTI DAS and Versatile TRIJOY LIVE IN CONCERT at Stafford Civic Center in Stafford. The show was a sell-out, and Senjuti and Trijoy entertained the audience with their mesmerizing performance. A dinner event was organized in Lasbela Restaurant and Catering on Thursday, October 31st, with the artists and the sponsors. It was an excellent opportunity for artists to meet the show’s sponsors.

The Sensational Senjuti and Trijoy concert was another success for Mousumi Banerjee following her Javed Ali, Richa Sharma, and Bismil Ki Mehfil show. Mousumi Banerjee said she is fortunate to be supported by her grand sponsor, Omar Khan from Strategic Financial Group, and other sponsors like Parvez Jasani from CellPay and Gopal Aggarwal from Tara Capital.

Bud Patel was the emcee for the show. He is an actor, writer, director, and filmmaker who entertained and engaged the audience. The concert opened with Dr. Suleman Lalani, Texas State Representative for House District 76, honoring Mousumi Banerjee for her foundation’s noble community services, women empowerment, improving older people’s mental health, and cultural contribution.

Sponsors’ shout-outs followed this, and Mousumi Banerjee and Dr. Suleman Lalani handed out plaques to the sponsors. The concert started with enthralling songs by Senjuti of our legendary Lata Mangeshkar and continued with Trijoy’s solo of Kishore Kumar and their duets, including several latest Bollywood hits.

Mousumi Banerjee said that MB Foundation hosts concerts to improve the mental health of senior citizens. Mousumi Banerjee thanked the audience. We are working towards the overall betterment of the Indo-American community. Our goal is to expose as many people as possible to Indo-American artists and provide a platform that lifts all generations through building love, support, and affection for them.