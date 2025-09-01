Muhammad Saeed Sheikh Awarded Civil Honor Sitara-i-Khidmat (Star of Excellence) by the President of Pakistan

HOUSTON: On Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the President of Pakistan conferred the Sitara-i-Khidmat (Star of Excellence) upon Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, honoring his 45 years of service to Pakistan and its diaspora communities.

From his early days as a youth volunteer in the 1980s to his current role as President of the Houston-Karachi Sister City Association, Mr. Sheikh has consistently championed humanitarian relief, interfaith cooperation, and cultural diplomacy.

Through the Alliance for Disaster Relief, which he pioneered in 2011, Mr. Sheikh coordinated millions of dollars in aid by uniting 40 organizations. His efforts supported communities during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Pakistan floods, the Thar drought, Hurricane Harvey, and the Houston Freeze. These initiatives have touched the lives of more than 100,000 people worldwide, including the delivery of medical supplies, grocery distributions, and the construction of permanent homes for families in need.

He has also played a pioneering role in bringing communities together through cultural and interfaith initiatives. His leadership in the Annual Houston Iftar with the Mayor has created the largest Muslim interfaith gathering in the United States, serving as a model of unity and cooperation.

His many accolades include the U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award (2018), the Volunteer of the Year Award from Sister Cities International (2021), and multiple international humanitarian awards, including the Global Leader of Influence Award (2022) by World Affairs Council, the Global Seven Outstanding Humanitarian Award (2023), and the One World Award (2024).

The Sitara-i-Khidmat (Star of Excellence) is a prestigious civil award, recognizing individuals who embody exceptional commitment to public welfare, development, and service beyond self-interest.

This award reflects not only Mr. Sheikh’s lifelong dedication but also the pride of the Pakistani-American community in Houston, which celebrates his achievement as a shared victory for Pakistanis worldwide.