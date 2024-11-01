Muhammad Saeed Sheikh Receives Prestigious “One World Award 2024” from Sister Cities of Houston

HOUSTON: Prominent Community organizer and recognized Business Leader, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh received the “One World Award 2024” from Sister Cities of Houston and becomes the first South Asian Pakistani American nominated for this prestigious recognition on his international impact, exceptional leadership, and outstanding contributions to Houston’s international spirit.

Muhammad Saeed Sheikh is a distinguished community leader, humanitarian, and business advocate with over 44 years of dedicated service.

As President of the Houston Karachi Sister City Association, he has pioneered initiatives in trade, healthcare, and cultural exchange between the U.S. and Pakistan. His leadership in disaster relief and interfaith collaboration has garnered numerous awards, including the U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. His unwavering commitment continues to inspire and strengthen global communities.

The largest ever this year’s Sister Cities of Houston Annual Fall One World Concert Event held at Jones Hall at University of St. Thomas and featured colorful performances from across the globe and was attended by Congressman Al Green, several Consul General’s & Prominent Businessman and Chief Patron Houston Karachi Sister City Association, Syed Javaid Anwar, many Community leaders, and Media.

The Award was presented by Sister Cities of Houston President Susan Young along with Congressman Al Green and Syed Javaid Anwar. President Susan Young and Congressman Al Green paid very high tribute to Mr. Sheikh for his decades of Community Service. A Special and very impressive Documentary on the 44 years of Journey of Mr. Muhammad Saeed Sheikh was also shown.

Many elected officials and Community leaders were among those who also congratulated Sheikh on this distinct Achievement and called him an influencer and recognized trailblazer in Houston.

Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, who strongly believe that the success of every initiative depends on collaborative efforts, which brings “Blessings in Unity” and thanked SCH for the Award and all who join the occasion to celebrate his life. Mr. Sheikh is leading several initiatives including Alliance for Disaster Relief, Houston Iftar, Houston AAPI Board Convention Committee.

MISSION of SCH:

Reflecting the vision of Sister Cities International, Sister Cities of Houston was established to promote the values of sister city relationships which include citizen-based international understanding, cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

Sister Cities of Houston’s goals are to raise awareness in the community about Houston’s 18 relationships as well as support the activities of the individual sister city associations which involve developing intercultural appreciation, promoting international trade and commerce, and increasing tourism.

ABOUT

Sister Cities of Houston is a non-profit citizen diplomacy network that creates and strengthens partnerships between communities in the United States and those in other countries. Houston’s 18 sister cities are Abu Dhabi, Baku, Basrah, Chiba, Grampion Region, Guayaquil, Huelva, Istanbul, Karachi, Leipzig, Luanda, Nice, Perth, Shenzhen, Stavanger, Taipei, Tampico, and Tyumen.