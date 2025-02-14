My Journey to Inner Peace: The Power of Pranayama

By Bhagyashree Deo

For years, I struggled with manic depression. Traditional treatments offered some relief, but it wasn’t until I discovered the power of pranayama, the yogic practice of breath control, that I truly began to heal. My journey started with my sister-in-law, Shobhatai, who introduced me to the “Art of Living” pranayama. Initially, I was hesitant. For three months, I observed, unsure if it was right for me. But something inside me pushed me to try, and I began a practice that would change my life.

I created a sanctuary for my practice – my study, my God’s room – a place where I felt comfortable and at peace. There, on my white sette, I connected with my breath. My pranayama practice, taught to me by Jaiprakash Zende, became a daily ritual. Over time, my practice evolved. I start and end with “Om” japa, a meditative chant. Then, I moved into Bhastrika, the bellows breath, for 12 minutes, followed by 30 minutes of Anulom Vilom, alternate nostril breathing. This specific combination has been transformative. The Anulom Vilom, in particular, helped me overcome years of debilitating constipation, something even Triphala couldn’t cure.

Before Anulom Vilom, I incorporate Kapalbhati for 5 minutes, modified due to back pain. Finally, I conclude with a 10-minute guided Vipassana meditation by Goenkaji. Initially, dhyan (meditation) was a struggle. My mind raced, making it impossible to find stillness. But with Goenkaji’s guided meditation, I learned to quiet the noise and find my center. I am deeply grateful to Jaiprakash Zende, who first shared this powerful practice with me during a visit to our home in Pune. His pranayama is truly powerful, and it paved the way for me to embrace other forms, including Ramdev Baba’s pranayama, which I’ve practiced since 2009.

My passion for pranayama extends beyond my personal practice. During a trip to Japan with my husband, Vasant, I shared these techniques with Yamini Joshi, Shruti Acharya, and Ritu Chauhan. It filled me with joy to share something so beneficial. I remember Shruti’s husband expressing his gratitude, and even showing me the wealth of information available on YouTube.

I write with the hope that my words will resonate with someone, somewhere. I write when inspiration strikes, whenever an idea takes hold. My pranayama and meditation practice has become an anchor. It gives structure to my day and a sense of purpose. At 70, I understand the importance of maintaining the flow of prana, life force, through my body. Yoga, especially pranayama, is my lifeline. It’s as essential to me as drinking water or brushing my teeth.

“Let it go.” This simple phrase has become a personal mantra. It reminds me to release negativity and find peace. I even traveled to a Vipassana center in Dallas for a 10-day course to deepen my understanding of meditation. While I struggled to maintain a regular practice at home initially, Jaiprakash Zende’s gift of a mini Anapan video by Goenkaji has enabled me to incorporate daily meditation into my routine. It leaves me feeling calm, quiet, and

relaxed.

Jaiprakash Zende was my first true yoga teacher. Breathing, pranayama, is my anchor, my focus, a way to tame my “monkey mind.” I prioritize it, no matter what. Yoga reminds me of the impermanence of life. Pranayama, derived from the Sanskrit words prana (life force) and ayam (control), is an integral part of yoga. “Sthira Sukhum Asanam” — effort without tension, relaxation without dullness. This sutra resonates deeply with me. It’s a reminder that energy should not be confused with anxiety and stress.

My journey with pranayama began when my psychiatrist recommended it as an alternative to antidepressants. It was a way to relax, to calm the storm of disturbing thoughts. Bhastrika and Anulom Vilom are my favorites. Bhastrika brings a sense of calm and relaxation to my heart and mind, so much so that I now practice it twice a day. Anulom Vilom, which I initially practiced for 15 minutes as advised by Anand Murti Guruma, became even more powerful when I extended it to 30 minutes, as recommended for experienced practitioners. This longer practice was the key to finally overcoming my chronic constipation.

“You design the life you want to live every single day.” This is my guiding principle. It’s about how we treat ourselves, and yoga, especially pranayama, is one of my tools for designing the life I wish to live – a life of peace, balance, and well-being.