‘Nikita Roy’: A Rushed Thriller that Evokes Fear but Falters in Building Suspense

By Renuka Vyavahare

Story: Author Nikita Roy (Sonakshi Sinha) suspects foul play in her brother Sanal’s death (Arjun Rampal). She rushes to London to investigate his murder and discovers that he was out to expose a cult leader Amar Dev (Paresh Rawal) before being haunted by a demonic entity. What’s the truth?

Review: Director Kussh S Sinha takes an offbeat path to make his directorial debut. A horror-thriller continues to be an uncharted territory in mainstream Bollywood. Very few have attempted and succeeded to nail this genre. With his younger sister at the helm, Kussh makes a tad wobbly and hurried but fairly gripping thriller.

The film aims to pit superstition against science and faith against blind faith. The concepts works but execution falters. The film dives straight into investigation from the get-go without establishing the characters and their story. And at most times, the actions of the curious protagonist (Nikita) seem oblivious to the danger that engulfs her. It’s good to be brave, not unaware. Courage is wise, not blind. She holds Amar Dev accountable and vows to bring him to justice in seven days without a strategy to challenge him head on. He gives her three days to live. Who wins?

Sonakshi Sinha exudes strength and determination. Paresh Rawal deserved more screen time for their conflict to mean something. The thriller sets the stage for something chilling, but the narrative doesn’t make the most of its compelling idea. This could have perhaps worked as a web series better.

Should you watch it? If you are obsessed with atmospheric thrillers, you won’t mind this one just for its fear element, the story feels flat. — ToI