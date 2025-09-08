Osmania University Alumni Reunion Delivers Musical Memories

HOUSTON: The Osmania University Alumni Association celebrated with warm camaraderie an enjoyable dinner and musical event on Saturday, August 23, at India House for nearly 200 graduates and friends of the prestigious Hyderabad, India based institution.

The highlighted by performances from renowned, award-winning Indian singer Ramana Cheelam who was on a US tour and acclaimed local vocalist Sarada Akunuri. Their flawless performances of vintage Hindi and Telugu songs had the guests nodding their heads and shuffling in their seats in appreciation. Appetizers and dinner were catered by Biriyani Pot on Westheimer.

Founded by Osmanians in the United States, the Association is led by President Harinath Medi of Houston. Over the past dozen years, the group has hosted multiple cultural evenings in conjunction with visits from four Osmania University Vice Chancellors, including a 2022 celebration during the visit of former VC Prof. Ravinder.

The local organizing committee – Harinath Medi, Showri Nanadagiri, Mahendra Korivi, Jeevan Pulijal, Bala Asawa, and Viren Kumar, along with their spouses—handled event planning and logistic. Korivi welcomed attendees, with his characteristic humorous wit.

In his opening remarks, Medi talked with affection of his ols Alma Mater. “With the iconic Arts College, the towering Osmania Library, the majestic Ravindra Auditorium—and the splendid colleges led by scholarly teachers, one feels Mother Saraswathi chose Osmania as her abode,” Medi exclaimed. “The Gardens perfume the air; a tranquil lake mirrors the sky; the flower plants, towering trees; rocks and boulders and expansive wilderness appears as if Mother Nature herself decorated the Campus tastefully.”

Under Medi’s leadership, the national Alumni Association has delivered tangible impact on campus, including a Computer Center in the Arts College (with lead support from Aziz Jamaluddin); a Seminar Hall in the Science College (with lead support from Kris Raju), and few student scholarships.

Additional fundraising is underway for new projects now in planning satges. “There is tremendous potential ahead,” Medi said, adding “our team is committed and dedicated to accomplishing the goals we’ve set.”