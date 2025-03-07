Padma Award for Stephen Knapp

NEW DELHI: On January 25th, the Indian Government’s Ministry of Home Affairs announced the 2025 recipients of the annual Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honors bestowed by India’s President. American Hindu leader Sri Nandanandana Das (Stephen Knapp) was one of the notable recipients in the Padma Shri category for his outstanding and distinguished service in the field of Literature and Education.

Instituted in 1954, the Padma Awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day. The President of India will confer the honors at a series of ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March/April of this year.

Speaking of the awards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an X post, “Congratulations to all the Padma awardees! India is proud to honour and celebrate their extraordinary achievements. Their dedication and perseverance are truly motivating. Each awardee is synonymous with hard work, passion, and innovation, which has positively impacted countless lives. They teach us the value of striving for excellence and serving.

Stephen Knapp, also known by his spiritual name, Sri Nandanandana Das, is an American author, researcher, speaker, and Founder of the Vedic Friends Association (VFA). He has been honored with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award granted by the Government of India.

This prestigious recognition highlights his decades-long dedication to promoting Indian culture, Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism), and the profound spiritual heritage of Vedic wisdom around the world. A disciple of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Stephen Knapp has spent over four decades as a bridge between the East and the West, sharing the teachings of Krishna consciousness and Vedic culture through his extensive writings, lectures, and service to humanity. His work has touched millions, making him a significant global ambassador for Indian traditions. Sri Nandanandana learned of the award just a day before its official announcement during a late-night call from the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, he remarked: “I am very grateful for this level of recognition from the Indian

government. For over four decades, I have been striving to please Srila Prabhupada by spreading Krishna consciousness and the glory of Indian and Vedic culture. I see this honor as a reflection of Srila Prabhupada’s influence because, without him, I would not be where I am today. His impact on India continues to grow tremendously. I’m deeply grateful to him and to everyone who has supported me along the way. It is all Krishna’s mercy—you simply have to show sincerity and seriousness, and He will reciprocate.”

Stephen Knapp’s contributions include numerous books, articles, and public talks focused on the spiritual and cultural richness of India. His work has played a vital role in fostering global appreciation for the timeless wisdom of Sanatana Dharma.