Pillar of the Indo-American Community — Dr. Virendra S. Mathur: 1935-2024

HOUSTON: Dr. Virendra Singh Mathur, one of the Founders and Trustees of India House, passed away on November 21, 2024, at 2:05 PM. The funeral service for Dr. Mathur was held at the Sugar Land Mortuary last Sunday, Nov. 24 in Sugar Land. Dr. Mathur is survived by his wife Nalini and son Dr. Gaurav Mathur.

Hundreds of mourners from the Indian American community, as well as Dr. Mathur’s mainstream friends, colleagues, and well-wishers, attended the funeral service. Eulogies and tributes were offered by his son Gaurav Mathur, followed by India House Trustees Dr. Durga Agarwal and Gopal Rana, and India House Executive Director Col. Vipin Kumar. The speakers described Dr. Mathur’s contributions to advances in cardiology such as stem placement and balloon angioplasty.

Dr. Mathur was a visionary, one of the world’s leading cardiologists, who earned global recognition, treating Presidents, Prime Ministers, and leaders from across the globe. He was affiliated with Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center within the Hall-Garcia Cardiology Group.

Beyond his professional excellence, Dr. Mathur was a philanthropist, a community builder, and a true friend to all. His humility, simplicity, and unwavering dedication strengthened and uplifted our community in countless ways. His initial involvement in community service was with the India Culture Center.

Since 2000, Dr. Mathur was instrumental in bringing India House to fruition through its conception, fundraising, and administration. Once India House was operational, Dr. Mathur started the Saturday charity clinic. The clinic

offers free health check-ups with experienced doctors for indigent patients and is open to everyone. The clinic now bears his name: Virendra Mathur Charity Clinic.

Dr. Mathur received his medical degree from the University of Lucknow/ King George’s/CSM Medical

College and had been in practice for more than 66 years.

Tribute from Krishna Vavilala, Founder and Chairman, Foundation for India Studies

When we moved to Houston in 1981, Dr. Mathur was already a renowned cardiologist practicing within the esteemed St. Luke’s hospital system as part of Dr. Denton Cooley’s team. His professional excellence earned him widespread respect, not only in Houston but also in India. As a result, many heart patients from India, including prominent figures such as Presidents, Prime Ministers, and Chief Ministers, sought his expert care.

Having worked alongside and attended numerous India House meetings with him, I have always admired his unwavering commitment and passion for transforming India House into a premier community center serving all.

Though Dr. Mathur has departed this mortal life, his spirit and legacy will continue to live on through India House and the countless lives he touched.

Krishna Vavilala