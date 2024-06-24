PNG Jewellers’ Outlet Robbed in Broad Daylight in Sunnyvale, CA

SUNNYVALE, CA: Pune-headquartered PNG jewellers’ shop was robbed by 20 masked men in United States in broad daylight. Five people have been arrested in the case, the police said.

CCTV footage of the incident that lasts for over two minutes has gone viral on social media showing armed men with ‘hammers’ breaking into the jewellery shop.

“Shocking video of a smash and grab robbery involving hammers and tools at Sunnyvale’s PNG Jewelers USA.Police say they’ve made five arrests and are looking for more suspects”, an X account that posted the video of the incident wrote.

Silicon Valley authorities held a meeting on Friday with leaders and members of the Indian-American community in response to a series of robberies targeting Indian jewelry businesses, promising decisive measures against the perpetrators.

Incidents of three high-profile robberies have been reported in Sunnyvale, California. Police Chief Phan Ngo provided essential safety tips to business owners to prevent future incidents and reassured the community of stringent actions against criminals. He also announced increased police patrols to bolster security in the area.

A hoard of about 20 burglars, who kept their faces hidden under masks and hoodies, used hammers to break into the PNG Jewelers USA store, in Sunnyvale, California in broad daylight on June 12.

Police arrived at the scene about an hour later, with officers able to catch five suspects after police spotted two getaway vehicles still in the area, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS), the suspects fled the store in multiple vehicles immediately after the heist. The police quickly responded, locating two suspect vehicles attempting to flee the area. While tracking one of the vehicles, the suspects discarded some of the stolen jewellery from the moving car.

Reports say five were apprehended by the police and charged with various offenses, including armed robbery, burglary and vandalism.

While some of the stolen jewellery has been recovered, the total value of the heist remains unknown at this time.

“The suspects fled the store in multiple vehicles before officers arrived on the scene. Officers located two suspect vehicles attempting to flee the area. Officers attempted vehicle enforcement stops, but both vehicles evaded, leading to pursuits,” the police statement said.

While tracking one of the vehicles, the suspects discarded stolen jewellery from the moving vehicle. Later, the suspects abandoned the vehicle on a highway, and five of them attempted to flee on foot.

However, all five were apprehended by the police and charged with various offences, including armed robbery, felony vehicle evasion, resisting arrest, burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism, possession of burglary tools, and outstanding warrants.

“This incident remains under investigation. Investigators are trying to determine if this incident is related to the robbery of a jewellery store in Sunnyvale that occurred in May involving multiple suspects,” the official added.

Following the incident, authorities in California held a meeting on Friday with members of the Indian-American community and promised stern action on the matter.