Pralhad Gad: 1940-2025

HOUSTON: Pralhad Gad, a devoted family man and cherished member of the Katy community, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on March 1, 2025. He was fondly known for his humor, warmth, selflessness, and love of Indian classical music.

Born in India on May 22, 1940 to Motiram and Subhadra Gad, he grew up in a large family with 4 brothers and 2 sisters. After receiving his architecture degree, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1968 and married Sangeeta two years later. Their marriage of enduring love, laughter, and deep respect would span over five decades.

A man of many passions, Pralhad was a lifelong sports enthusiast who played volleyball, tennis, and cricket. He also loved cheering on his Houston sports teams. He shone in the bright lights of the casino, where his luck at slot machines and card games became the stuff of family lore.

Pralhad’s greatest passion was his family, for whom he was a vocal champion, fierce protector, and the biggest generator of smiles and laughter. Pralhad Gad is survived by his loving wife, Sangeeta; his sons and daughters-in -law: Yash (Smitha), Darshan (Amy), and Nandan (Christina); and eight adoring grandchildren who brought immeasurable light to his life. His legacy lives on in the laughter, traditions, and unconditional love he shared with those closest to him.

“A life well-lived leaves a melody that lingers.” Pralhad’s melody will resonate forever in the hearts of those who knew him.