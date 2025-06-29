Ram B. Patil: September 15, 1931- June 7, 2025

PUNE: Ram Bhaskar Patil a long time resident of Houston passed away peacefully in Pune, Maharashtra. Born as the eldest son in a modest Suryavanshi Kshatriya family in Vadhavan village near Dahanu, Maharashtra. He moved to Mumbai prior to Indian Independence. He was deeply influenced by the works of KM Munshi of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and remained to be his inspiration right till the end. With a strong Sangh background and being academically gifted he completed his Inter college from Wilson College and subsequently his Civil Engineering from VJTI.

He worked in various quasi government and construction companies including BEST, Nahar & Seth and Maker Builders. He was married to Kumudini Patil ( Kore) and had a long 64 year matrimony.

In the early 70s he took assignments as Chief Engineer in various projects in the Middle East while working with Mid Mac. The Oil Boom of 80s and the infrastructure projects in Riyadh, Sharjah, Dubai and Iraq gave him a lot of exposure and versatile experience. He immigrated to the United States in late 80s and thereafter led a life immersed with the family and guiding them in Houston. He had a deep interest technology and right till his end kept abreast with Ipad & Apple apps. He was a strong willed person and a fighter till the end. Inspite of major illness in 2018 and again in 2020 he bounced back and continued his twilight years around the family narrating stories and staying current with global affair’s. He is grieved by his daughters Sujata Patil, Sandhya Nishit Shah, Leena Kiran Baviskar, Kirti Sanjay Sohoni and Pallavi Swapan Dhairyawan.

He would be dearly missed by his grand kids Rishi Sohoni, Madhavi Chopra, Rutuja Parakh, Yashraj Baviskar, Aditya Shah and Eesha Dhairyawan ; and great grand kids Niall, Mivaan and Dia.