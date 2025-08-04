Ramesh Cherivirala Listed in Forbes’ Top Financial Security Professionals

HOUSTON: Ramesh Cherivirala from the Houston of New York Life has been listed on the 2025 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list. The individuals named to this list of distinguished professionals were chosen based on many criteria considered by an independent research firm. A New York Life agent for 24 years, Dr. Cherivirala received this recognition for helping his clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever.

“We are honored that Ramesh appears on this prestigious list,” said Rob Hodgkiss, managing partner of the Houston General Office. “New York Life has known for quite some time what a valuable asset Ramesh has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.”

Ramesh is a Financial Advisor, offering advisory services through Eagle Strategies, LLC, a registered investment advisor. He is a member of Nautilus Group, The Nautilus Group® is a service of New York Life Insurance Company

providing dedicated support to approximately 230 qualifying member agents, the company’s top producers who work primarily in the advanced and high net worth markets. He received a PhD degree from Osmania University,

Hyderabad, India and LUTC®, and FSCP® designations from American College. He has been a resident of Texas for over 3 decades and currently lives in Sugar Land for the past 24 years, married to Anuradha and has two children

Sushain and Spoorthi.