Remembering Architect of India’s Cosmic Leap: Former Head of ISRO Dr. Krishna Kasturirangan

By Dr. Kamlesh Lulla

NASA Houston

HOUSTON: On April 25, 2025, India lost one of her most illustrious visionary space scientists, science leader, education reformer and space diplomat: Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan who died in Bengaluru at age 84. Dr Kasturirangan served as the head of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for almost ten years from 1994-2003. He became one of the chief architects of India’s cosmic leap by growing ISRO’s satellite systems, launch vehicles and ground capabilities and developing the nation’s aerospace workforce.

Dr Kasturirangan’s leadership was vital in ISRO achieving significant milestones. His vision for India’s eyes in space resulted in the launch of several satellites focused on remote sensing, Earth Observations, Tele-Communications and developing regional remote sensing centers. He was instrumental in development of launch vehicles that successfully put India on the global launch capabilities map. Reports indicate that Chandrayaan-1 mission was conceived under his watch.

Dr Kasturirangan was one of the pioneers of India’s leap into the cosmos. Above all, I remember him as a space diplomat who skillfully worked with NASA and other space agencies to make India an international partner in many space endeavors. Dr Kasturirangan was a member of Rajya Sabha when he heard about the Space Shuttle Columbia accident. I was told that he immediately paid respects to Kalpana Chawla by visiting her family in Delhi. He also helped rename an Indian weather satellite in Kalpana’s honor.

I was fortunate to meet Dr Kasturirangan several times at conferences but my meeting with him at the residence of Consul General of India in Houston was most noteworthy. Dr. Kasturirangan was leading a small delegation from ISRO to discuss collaborations with NASA and other aerospace entities. I had an opportunity to discuss my remote sensing research onboard the Space Shuttle missions with him. His interest in innovative sensing technologies was evident as he listened intently.

Some years later, at the residence of Consul General of India Houston, I was privileged to meet Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. I presented a copy of my co-edited book “Wings In Orbit” about the research on Space Shuttle missions to Dr Kalam. Dr Kalam mentioned ISRO’s progress under several leaders including major contributions from Dr Kasturirangan. Dr Kasturirangan worked closely with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Photo courtesy of The Hindu