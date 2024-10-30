Rutvi Chauhan’s Remarkable Journey to Mrs. Universe

HOUSTON: Rutvi Chauhan, a physical therapist by profession and an inspiring advocate for women, has captured international attention after her stunning victory as Mrs. Universe USA 2024. Born and raised in a small town in Gujarat, India, Rutvi moved to the United States in 2010, where she built a successful career while fulfilling a childhood passion for pageantry. Rutvi’s journey to the crown wasn’t easy.

After meeting her husband in Texas, she embraced his encouragement to participate in her first pageant, where she earned the title of first runner-up. That initial success opened new doors, including a flourishing career in modeling, where she worked with international fashion designers and made her mark in Houston’s fashion industry.

In 2023, following the birth of their second child, Rutvi’s pageant dream reignited with the opportunity to compete in the prestigious Mrs. Universe USA pageant. Despite the demands of a full-time job, raising two children, and managing the household while her husband pursued his MBA, Rutvi trained tirelessly, balancing her many roles with dedication and determination.

With the support of her family, she triumphed and won the title of Mrs. Universe USA 2024, a feat that earned her the honor of representing the United States on the world stage at the Mrs. Universe competition in South Korea.

Competing against nearly 100 women from around the globe, Rutvi achieved a 6th-place finish and was bestowed with the coveted Mrs. Magnificent title.

Her accomplishments were further amplified when she received the Lifetime Presidential Achievement Award, personally honored by President Joe Biden, and was selected to walk in Paris Fashion Week, solidifying her impact in the fashion and pageantry worlds.

Reflecting on her success, Rutvi said, “This journey has been one of hard work, a little luck, and the unwavering support of my family, sponsors, and community. I carry with me the memory of my late grandmother, who inspired me to pursue this dream.” Beyond the glitz and glamour, Rutvi’s mission has been one of giving back.

Over the past 10 months, she has made over 100 public appearances, advocating for causes close to her heart, including domestic violence awareness and cancer support.

She hopes to continue representing every girl from India who dreams big and every individual determined to reach their full potential. Rutvi Chauhan’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance, proving that no matter where you begin, with dedication and support, anything is possible.