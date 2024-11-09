SACC Gala Honors Legacy of Late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

HOUSTON: The South Asian Chamber of Commerce (SACC) Annual Gala 2024 was dedicated to the Legacy of late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson. The award recipient was none other than her daughter Erica Lee-Carter who will serve the balance of her term thru Jan 20th, 2025 at 18th Congressional District.

The Democratic Congressional nominee for the next term, former mayor of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner graced the occasion & participated in the award ceremony along with the founder of SACC, now Consul General of Guyana, Lutfi Syed Hassan.