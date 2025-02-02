Sagar Prabhakar Naik Sept. 9, 1958 ~ Jan. 21, 2025

HOUSTON: Sagar Prabhakar Naik, who lost his courageous battle with pancreatic in Houston. Sagar was proud to be born in Mumbai, India to Prabhakar and Sumati Naik and was a devoted son, husband, father, brother, cousin, and friend. His life was defined by his love for and unwavering dedication to his family and friends.

He arrived in the U.S. in 1983 at John F. Kennedy Airport to pursue graduate education in engineering and materials

science. After obtaining multiple graduate degrees, he worked in Silicon Valley amid the tech boom of the 1990s. Shortly afterwards, he decided to chart a new path and moved to Houston with his wife and young daughter. There, he built up a restaurant business from scratch, buying and selling dozens of restaurants across the city and overseeing thousands of employees before retiring in 2019. What began as a small dream grew into a thriving business due to his tenacity, brilliance, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Whether climbing to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, leaving a successful job to start a new venture, or moving across the world, Sagar continually ascended to new heights due to his self-belief and passion. Despite being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2021, Sagar continued to live life to the fullest. An avid traveler, even after his diagnosis, he traveled to Peru, Switzerland, and Rwanda; made return visits to India, Tanzania, and Kenya; and was overjoyed to attend weddings in Colombia, England, and India. A lifelong sports fan, he attended the 2022 World Cup Finals in Qatar with family and friends despite his illness and continued to watch cricket, football and basketball games while bedridden.

Sagar is survived by his wife, Annu Rao Naik; daughter, Anita Naik; son, Rohan Naik; father, Prabhakar Naik; and sisters, Geetanjali Datar and Varsha Iyer, as well as countless cherished relatives and friends.