Samskriti’s 30th Anniversary Gala Celebrates Culture, Legacy, and Community

HOUSTON: Samskriti’s 30th anniversary gala, held on May 9 at the Junior League of Houston, was a resounding success — a celebration that honored three decades of dedication to promoting Indian performing arts in the United States, and a testament to Samskriti’s enduring commitment to cultural preservation and innovation. True to its mission of bridging cultures and generations, the gala brought together a vibrant mix of mainstream Americans and Indian Americans from across the country with attendees spanning multiple generations.

The evening began on a traditional note with a serene invocation by Sruthi Srivatsan, followed by Vice President Surabi Veeraraghavan’s introduction of African American storyteller Jean Donatto, the delightful Emcee for the event. A warm welcome from Sheela Rao, President of Samskriti, set the tone for a reflective and festive evening.

Hon. D.C. Manjunath, the Consul General of India in Houston, delivered a thoughtful keynote address that acknowledged Samskriti’s pioneering role in the cultural landscape of Texas and beyond. Gala Chairs Anuradha and Mani Subramanian then shared their insights and gratitude, followed by a heartfelt segment from Rathna Kumar, the visionary Founder and Artistic Director of Samskriti. Her talk, “Samskriti Then and Now,” traced the organization’s remarkable journey from its founding in 1995 to its present-day prominence.

The proudest moment for Samskriti was when the beautiful Olivia Jankovska, Director of Education, City of Houston, stunned the audience by speaking in perfect Hindi before reading a Proclamation from Mayor John Whitmire, extolling Samskriti’s achievements and declaring May 9 as SAMSKRITI DAY!

A nostalgic video segment titled Down Memory Lane further enriched the evening, showcasing landmark performances and cherished moments from Samskriti’s past. Guests then enjoyed a sumptuous dinner before being treated to the highlight of the night — To a Different Beat, a dynamic and colorful live performance conceived by Rathna Kumar and choreographed by the dancers themselves. True to Samskriti’s ethos of cultural synthesis, the show featured a unique medley of dance traditions from India, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka. Dancers Ekta Popat, Sandhya Raghuraman, and Venugopal Joysula represented North and South Indian classical and folk traditions, while Chloe Jarrell and Saliya Ilankoon brought Indonesian and Sri Lankan artistry to the stage, weaving together a vibrant tapestry of movement, rhythm, and sheer artistic beauty, highlighting Samskriti’s role in fostering cross-cultural understanding through its diverse programs and community outreach.

The evening concluded with a gracious Vote of Thanks by Charanya Sriram, Samskriti’s Secretary, who acknowledged the sponsors, volunteers, performers, and supporters who made the evening so memorable. In addition to Consul General D.C. Manjunath and his lovely wife Arpana Manjunath, and Director of Education Olivia Jankovska, other VIP attendees included Colleena Payne (Interim Director of Grants, Houston Arts Alliance), Stephanie Todd Wong (Vice President, Communications & External Affairs, Asia Society Texas Center), Mary Mettenbrink (CEO, Young Audiences of Houston), Tim Cisneros, (Chairperson, Miller Theatre Advisory Board), and Nicky Hill (Member, Miller Theatre Advisory Board), Adam Castaneda (Executive Director, The Pilot Dance Project), and noted Flamenco artists Irma La Paloma and Jeremy Garcia.

Unlike many other galas, Samskriti’s anniversary event stood out for its inclusivity and warmth. It was not a fundraiser nor just a celebration of artistic achievement, but a reaffirmation of community and shared heritage — a space where tradition and innovation, past and future, East and West converged on one stage. Samskriti’s 30th anniversary gala wasn’t just an event — it was a milestone, a memory, and a moment of pride for Houston’s cultural landscape. The Gala not only honored the organization’s past achievements but also set the stage for future endeavors aimed at fostering cultural exchange and collaborations. May 9 was indeed a night to remember!