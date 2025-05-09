Sanjay Singhal heads to runoff for Sugar Land City Council District 2, Rides Wave of Community Trust

SUGAR LAND: As Sugar Land grows more diverse and dynamic, with rising infrastructure needs and a call for more transparent leadership, one candidate has captured the community’s attention: Sanjay Singhal.

A first-time contender with global experience and strong local ties, Singhal emerged as the clear favorite in the crowded, five-way Sugar Land City Council District 2 race.

After receiving 38.78% of the votes, Singhal now heads into a June runoff against Nasir Hussain (22.4%).

“I feel energized, humbled, and deeply grateful for the strong support from District 2 voters,” Singhal said. “It’s a privilege to continue this journey.”

A proven leader in action

As president of the Telfair HOA, Singhal lowered HOA fees to the lowest in Sugar Land while growing the reserve fund to $6 million, ensuring long-term financial security.

However, it was his role during last September’s high-stakes town hall over a controversial power plant proposal that earned him citywide recognition. With hundreds of frustrated residents in attendance and tensions running high, Singhal calmly moderated the forum, ensuring every voice was heard and ultimately urging city officials to abandon the unpopular plan.

“I was representing the majority in Telfair and New Territory, where about 80% of the residents opposed the power plant,” he said. “It was the wrong project in the wrong location—and not financially sound.”

An electrical engineer from IIT Delhi and a global professional with 33 years of experience at Schlumberger, Singhal brings deep technical knowledge and cross-cultural understanding to the table.

“The response has been heartwarming,” Singhal said. “So many residents have reached out to offer support and get involved… My goal is to transform city management to be more transparent, cost-effective, and resident-focused. Every resident deserves a voice in how this city grows.”

A strong showing at the ballot box

Singhal’s message clearly struck a chord.

Out of 31,322 ballots cast in the May election, representing a 7.54% turnout, Singhal received 1,681 votes (38.78%), the highest share among all five candidates. His closest opponent, Nasir Hussain, received 22.4% of the vote. Bradley Tilton followed with 21.82%, and the remaining votes were split between Cindy Picazo and Gladys Nunez.

With no candidate reaching 50%, the top two—Singhal and Hussain—now move to a runoff election in June to fill the District 2 seat vacated by Naushad Kermally.

A Vision for Sugar Land’s Future

Singhal’s platform is ambitious yet grounded in the realities of residents’ needs:

PUBLIC SAFETY & COMMUNITY WELL BEING

Strengthening support for law enforcement, emergency response teams, and community safety programs to keep Sugar Land secure

Invest in technology and training to improve safety and crime prevention

Improve the management of pet facilities (animal shelter) in Sugar Land.

GROWTH OF SUGAR LAND

Pursue projects which will increase employment opportunities in the city – such as research center in collaboration with University of Houston.

Redevelopment of certain areas of the city, balancing the views of the nearby residents, developer’s recommendations and project financing needs.

Improve digital infrastructure by ensuring better internet connectivity and stronger cell phone reception across the city

MORE TRANSPARENT & COLLABORATIVE CITY GOVERNMENT

Actively seek resident input on major city decisions, such as infrastructure projects and developments like power plants

Foster open communication between city leadership and the community to build trust and engagement

EFFICIENT CITY MANAGEMENT

Cut wasteful expenditures to reduce the cost of services and lower the tax burden on residents

Singhal and his wife Ruchi, married for 34 years, raised their two sons Rishabh and Sanchit with values of education, service, and adaptability—traits reflected in Singhal’s approach to leadership. After years of international assignments, the family planted roots in Sugar Land.

Looking Ahead

With a powerful first-round showing and a message of inclusive, practical leadership, Sanjay Singhal is poised to bring refreshing new energy to Sugar Land City Council. Voters will have another opportunity to choose their representative in the upcoming June runoff.

“I’ll keep working hard—listening, learning, and sharing solutions to the challenges our residents face,” Singhal said. “I look forward to connecting with more voters and participating in forums like the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce debate.”