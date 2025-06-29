Sanjay Singhal Secures Landslide Victory in Sugar Land City Council from District 2

By Juhi Varma

SUGAR LAND: Sanjay Singhal has secured a decisive victory in the Sugar Land City Council District 2 runoff, earning 75.1% of the vote, according to unofficial results released by the City of Sugar Land. He defeated his opponent, Nasir Hussain, by a wide margin – receiving 2,346 votes to Hussain’s 777. This landslide win reflects a strong mandate from voters in one of Sugar Land’s most diverse districts.

Momentum from the Start

Singhal’s victory followed a strong performance in the May 3rd general election, where he led a five-candidate field with 1,681 votes (38%), earning a spot in the runoff. Running as an independent, he relied on grassroots outreach and a proven record of community involvement rather than party affiliation.

Professional Excellence and Global Perspective

Sanjay Singhal is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where he was awarded the Director’s Gold Medal for being the best all-round student of his class. He enjoyed a 33-year career at global energy services company Schlumberger (SLB), holding executive roles across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the United States.

Singhal and his wife, Ruchi, have called Sugar Land home for over a decade, with their two sons and daughter-in-law also residing in the area.

A Campaign Built on Community and Results

A longtime Sugar Land resident and former president of the Telfair Homeowners Association (HOA), Sanjay Singhal ran on a platform of proven results, transparent governance, fiscal responsibility, and operational efficiency.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to the residents of District 2,” Sanjay said in his post-election statement. “This campaign was about proven leadership, commitment to transparency, and an open dialogue with the residents. Now, I look forward to working collaboratively to help move Sugar Land forward.”

Deep Roots in Community Advocacy

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Singhal has been a dedicated civic leader. He served five years on the Telfair HOA Board, including three years as president. Under his leadership, the HOA grew resident involvement, oversaw the construction of new community facilities and increase in amenities, while reducing HOA dues and growing reserve funds. This was accomplished by driving across-the-board efficiencies and negotiating favorable contracts.

Singhal also emerged as a leading voice against a proposed natural gas power plant near residential neighborhoods, advocating for greater transparency and resident input in city decision-making—values that became central themes of his campaign.

A Message that Resonated

Singhal’s ability to connect across cultures and communities broadened his appeal in the district. His campaign emphasized unity and a transparent, resident-focused city government.

Sanjay’s campaign got support from all communities living in diverse district 2 which includes New Territory, Telfair and River Park areas of Sugar Land. District 2 also saw higher voter turnout compared to the rest of Sugar Land and within the district, Indo-American population voter turnout was highest compared to last many election elections.

“Residents are tired of divisiveness. They want results, they want openness, and they want someone who will speak up for them,” said a campaign volunteer. “That’s what Sanjay offered, and the voters responded.”

Looking Ahead

Following his victory, Singhal expressed optimism about the future. “I look forward to collaborating with the new Mayor and City Council to build an efficient, more inclusive, and resident-focused Sugar Land for everyone,” he said.