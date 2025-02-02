Sarla Chawla Oct. 25, 1930 ~ Jan. 12, 2025

SUGAR LAND: Sarla Chawla was born on October 25, 1930, in Dera Ghazi Khan to Kishori Lal and Parvati Devi Nangia. She lived an incredible 94 years and breathed her last on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Her life’s journey was one of amazing and innumerable adventures. She survived a tumultuous Partition of India that brought her to humble refugee beginnings in Delhi. Thence began an unimagined life journey of international travel and domicile in Switzerland, Egypt, the Philippines and the United States with her loving and beloved husband Jagdish Mitra Chawla who passed away in 2017.

She adapted well and thrived in each situation and environment, be it the spartan early days in Delhi, the foreign expat life, retired life in Delhi or her final destination in Sugar Land where she and her husband lived since 1977. She was our Mummy, Mumma, and Grandma and Dadima to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And in her final years, she was Grandma to everyone.

Many have said that Mummy was simple, homely, kind, and caring, endowed with grace and charm. She was so much more. She was a keen learner, thinker, philosopher, systematic planner, unparalleled organizer, and a compulsive perfectionist. She was a social butterfly, with a style that was all her own, with an innate sense for the beautiful and aesthetic. She religiously attended Satsang in India and followed Shivani’s teachings, taking copious notes.

She showed her strength and her resilience as she struggled with the ravages of time and aging and handled each challenge with composure and poise, never complaining. She leaves behind a family who loved her — Vinod and Vijay Bhuchar, D.P. Venkatesh and Madhu Chawla, Bhuvan and Radhika Chawla, Venita Bhuchar, Karan and Varsha Kapadia, Vilas and Jennifer Bhuchar, Aditya and Amrita Chawla, Aneesh Chawla, and great-grandchildren Deven

and Layna Bhuchar, and Aarit, Abhi and Ashi Chawla.