Senate Candidate Colin Allred Meets Local Asian Businesses

By Jawahar Malhotra

SUGAR LAND: During an election stop in the Houston area last Thursday, September 5, US Senate candidate, Democrat Colin Allred met with student leaders from the University of Houston and host a roundtable discussion with Asian small business leaders in Sugar Land.

Allred is currently serving his third term representing the 32nd Congressional District of Texas which covers a suburban area of northeastern Dallas County and a sliver of Collin and Denton counties. The district was created after the 2000 United States census, when Texas went from 30 seats to 32 seats.

Allred is hoping to unseat two-term Republican Senator Ted Cruz in the November election. In Sugar Land, on Thursday afternoon, he met with a few Asian small business owners to listen to their concerns about the challenges facing them. During the hour-long informal meeting held at Aling’s Chinese Bistro, Allred heard from fast food franchisee

Ricki Oberoi; Texas House representative Suleman Lalani; Alings owner Irfan Motiwala; and attorney and Texas House District 26 Democratic candidate Daniel Lee, as well as three members of the local media.