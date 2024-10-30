Senjuti Das and Trijoy Live In Concert on Friday, November 1

HOUSTON: After the Grand success of BISMIL KI MEHFIL LIVE IN CONCERT on FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 2023, JAVED ALI LIVE In Concert, Richa Sharma Live in Concert, the Samir Dipalee Live in Concert, and the DIWALI NITE 2018 with Soumen and Chandrika, Mousumi Banerjee has launched MB Foundation in August 2019 a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

MB Foundation is a Texas-based organization promoting Indo-American cultural arts in the US. We do this through programs that include Talent Promotion, Community Concerts, Workforce Development, Women Empowerment, and Activities for the Elderly.

During COVID-19, the MB Foundation hosted several online concerts to help the artists deprived of work and to support the mental health of the community in distress due to the pandemic.

MB Foundation, in association with Strategic Financial Group and Powered by PARVEZ JASANI, CEO at CELLPAY (Fintech) and Tara Capital – Real Estate Investment Firm, proudly announces the sensational Indian Idol Finalist -Season 13 SENJUTI DAS and Versatile TRIJOY LIVE IN CONCERT on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1, at 8:30 pm on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Senjuti Das, an Indian Idol season 13 finalist, is a Professional Playback Singer. She is well-known for her Bollywood cover songs. She was nominated for best female playback singer at Ambernath Marathi Film Festival (AMFF) for her song Tula Kay Sangu. She performed the most well-known song from Radha Krishna by star Bharat Milke Tumhe Aisha Laga. She has also performed in several well-known serials, including Tera Kya Hoga Alia Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Sasural Simar Ka 2 Choti Sarrdaarni Imlie and Udaariyaan. It is because of determination and perseverance she achieved this pinnacle of success.

Speaking about the Concert, Mousumi Banerjee, the MB Foundation President, says, “I am very enthusiastic about hosting this Concert for our senior citizens, and I am sure it will be a grand success. The community should attend this Concert with Bollywood Music to give the audience, especially our senior citizens, an enjoyable experience that fulfills the soul.

About MB Foundation:

MB Foundation is working towards the overall betterment of the Indo-American community. This foundation hosts concerts for our senior citizens to improve their mental health. We will win the community’s hearts and get more support from our community and sponsors to fulfill our objective.

For more information about MB Foundation, visit: https://mbfoundation.net , email: info@mbfoundation.net or call 832-841-5727.