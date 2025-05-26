Sewa Gala in Dallas Raises Funds, Awareness for Humanitarian Projects

DALLAS: Sewa International, a leading Hindu faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to humanitarian and community service, successfully held its groundbreaking fundraising gala in Dallas on May 18. The event brought together community leaders, generous donors, supporters, dedicated volunteers to raise vital funds for Sewa International’s diverse projects.

The evening commenced with Master of Ceremonies Vandana Sirotiya setting a warm and engaging tone. The auspicious lighting of the lamp was performed by the Chairman and CEO of the State Bank of Texas Chandrakant Patel, Chairman and CEO of Mago and Associates Ashok Mago, President of Sewa International DFW Chapter Gitesh Desai, and CEO of PM AM Corporation Pankaj Kumar symbolized the beginning of an evening dedicated to service and compassion.

The cultural program began with a graceful Ganesh Vandana, melodious prayer, by Swarlahari, followed by a heartfelt welcome from Desai. A moment of silence was observed in remembrance of the recent tragedy in Pahalgam and in honor of Dr. Mohini Gehani, one of the strongest supporters of Sewa International in the United States.

Throughout the evening, attendees were captivated by melodious performances at various intervals by Hemang Thakkar of the Rythm of Dreams group, adding a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere to the event. Thakkar was accompanied by a very talented flutist Anis Chandani and a female vocalist Vishruti Vyas.

Sewa DFW Chapter Board of Advisors member and a community leader, Dilip Shah took the stage to announce and explain Sewa International’s impactful Sewa Hindu Mobile Pantry project. Following this, the Chief Guest of the evening, Chandrakant Patel shared his insightful perspectives about why charity and community service are important. In his captivating speech he explained how Sewa International is different from other charities and his own firsthand experience with Sewa. He and his wife Surekha Patel were honored for their contributions by Sewa DFW Chapter Board of Advisors member Ranna and Dr. Rajani Jani.

Chapter Co-Coordinator Mukul Saran then highlighted Sewa International’s crucial family services initiatives. Mago, the Keynote Speaker at the gala, shared his inspiring words about community service after him and his wife Monika Mago being honored by Board of Advisors member Sunil and Shalini Maini.

Dharmit Shah from UTD presented information on Sewa International’s university scholarship projects, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to education and empowering future generations. Sewa DFW Chapter Board of Advisors member Vaishali Thakkar served as the third speaker, further highlighting the collaborative spirit of Sewa International’s community services.

The evening concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Sewa DFW Board of Advisors member Dr. Varsha Shah, expressing appreciation to esteemed guests, attendees, donors, volunteers, and supporters who made the gala a resounding success.

The funds raised at the gala will directly support Sewa International’s ongoing projects, including the Sewa Hindu Mobile Pantry, family services, university scholarships, and other vital humanitarian initiatives both locally and globally.

About Sewa International:

Sewa International is a Hindu faith-based, non-profit organization that works in the areas of disaster relief, education, healthcare, and community development. Sewa International believes in the ancient Indian ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – “The whole world is one family” and strives to serve humanity with love and compassion.