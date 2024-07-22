Sewa International Steps in to Help Hurricane Beryl Victims in Texas

HOUSTON: With phones ringing every minute, Sewa International volunteers have responded to calls for help across Houston as Hurricane Beryl’s vast impact is felt. Beryl, that made landfall on the Texas coast on July 8, has killed eight, affected two million people, and caused an estimated 3.3 billion in damages. In the latest food drive on July 14, Sewa and seven other organizations packed and distributed 1000+ hot meals to people in Channelview, Texas, at Praise Christian Church. “There is a lot more work to be done, and a lot more people to be reached, and any support from the community will be appreciated,” said Arun Kankani, President, Sewa International, himself a Houstonian, alluding to the Facebook fundraising campaign by Sewa, as well as donors’ ability to contribute through the Sewa website.

Sewa volunteers began relief activities soon after the hurricane made landfall and as high winds destroyed many roofs and fences, received calls from people stranded without power and food. Sewa volunteers have served 200 meals to a senior living community in Hollyoaks, Harris County, TX, and to over 150 students in an apartment complex in Houston who lost power due to the hurricane.

“Sewa has been serving people worldwide during disasters and many Houston residents remember our relief efforts and rebuilding work during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Beryl, a category one hurricane, has caused extensive damage, and I appeal to people to donate to Sewa’s ‘Together for Texas’ campaign, to help Houston recover,” said Arun Kankani.

A call from Brooks Spangler, the Community Disaster Program Manager at the American Red Cross of Georgia, informed Sewa International about the situation at the Hollyoak retirement center. Within a few hours, Sewa volunteers delivered the hot meals donated by Maharaja Bhog, a restaurant and food vendor in Houston.

Meals for Students

Sewa volunteers also served meals to over 150 graduate students of the University of Houston, living in an apartment complex. The students did not have electricity since July 8, could not go out to get food, and were suffering from heat-related stress. Within hours, after receiving a call from the Consulate General of India, Houston, Sewa volunteers served meals and offered a two-night accommodation with power for some students.

Sewa volunteers delivered more than 120 gallons of water to Rosharon in Brazoria County, Texas. The community was unable to access clean drinking water and lacked power.

“We began our efforts a day before the storm by sharing non-emergency phone lines with the community. We gathered emergency supplies and prepared families to ensure their vehicles and homes were ready for the storm. During the storm, we alerted residents to evacuate, avoid damaged buildings and power lines, and consume safe water and food,” Kankani said.

“Sewa volunteers are working on reaching out to families without power, delivering ice to cope with the heat, and sharing information on roofing contractors and cooling shelters. I thank the many Sewa volunteers who are helping others despite facing challenges at their homes like power outages and roof leaks,” Kankani said.

Miraculous Ways

Sewa has been receiving many positive responses from community members: “I never thought I will be in this situation. God does things in a Miraculous way and as a human being, we do not have any clue. Please let me know how I can help Sewa,” said one recipient, and another said, after receiving food, “A hot dinner after four days hit the spot! Thanks to all the volunteers and Sewa team for coming forward in any crisis.”

Sewa is a member of the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (TGCRVOAD) and other regional groups. Sewa continues to respond to the needs of the Greater Houston Community.

For assistance or to support the efforts, call the helpline at 281-909-SEWA (7392) or email houston@sewausa.org.

Link to donate via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/NyKWerg24qJDU98z/

Link to donate on Sewa website: https://www.sewausa.org/SupportHurricaneBerylReliefEfforts