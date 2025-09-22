Sewa International’s 5th Annual Charity Golf Event Triumphs with Resounding Success

HOUSTON: Sewa International’s annual charity golf tournament was held on September 7th in honor of 9/11, marking its fifth successful year at the picturesque Wildcat Golf Club in Houston. Anup Bhasin, Joint Coordinator of Sewa International’s Houston Chapter, warmly welcomed the players and guests. The ceremonial tee-off was led by Judge Christian Becerra, presiding judge of the 434th District Court in Fort Bend County, who has been a steadfast supporter of Sewa for over five years. He encouraged everyone to continue backing the organization’s impactful work.

The tournament followed a four-person scramble format and drew 19 competitive teams from across Houston. Among the standout participants were an all-women’s team, a team from the Pearland Police Department, a group of high school girls, and a team featuring Raveesh Malhotra, backup astronaut for India’s first space mission. Sewa once again partnered with Backswing Golf Events to host the fan-favorite “Beat the Pro” challenge.

Competition was fierce, with teams vying for top honors. The award ceremony began with remarks from Madanji Luthra, Vice President of the Sewa Houston Chapter, who recounted Sewa’s rapid and coordinated response to the recent Texas floods. Within just ten days, over 100 volunteers from the Houston, Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio chapters mobilized to provide aid—managing centers, clearing debris, and directly assisting underserved families. Sewa teams worked hand-in-hand with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, VOAD, and local partners to deliver food, water, hygiene supplies, and medical care to displaced residents.

Sewa LEAD youth members Anoushka Bhasin and Mahathy Chintalapati served as emcees for the ceremony, where awards were presented by event sponsors Leena Bhasin, owner of the Law Office of Leena Bhasin—a prominent firm specializing in immigration and family law—and Mahesh Jadhav, Co-founder and Partner at Navigature.

The entire event was thoughtfully planned and executed by a dedicated team of Sewa volunteers, with high school students playing a key role. On a beautiful late summer day, they came together to support a meaningful cause. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Sewa’s ongoing service projects in Houston, including flood relief efforts focused on underserved communities.

This year’s event, which saw a record number of participants, was the result of months of detailed planning and tireless effort by the organizing team led by Anup Bhasin and Vijay Ramu. Looking ahead, they aim to grow the tournament’s reach and impact even further.

Sewa International extends heartfelt gratitude to Judge Becerra, sponsors Navigature, Law Office of Leena Bhasin, Deep Foods, Diyendu Singh, and Qoros; supporting organizations Manabadi, Sansar Catering, and LTSFA; all participating players; and the many committed volunteers who made this event a resounding success.