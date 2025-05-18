Shabana Azmi Appeals to the Indian Diaspora to Support CRY & Children’s Issues

HOUSTON: CRY America’s 2025 Gala series was held across 6 cities with legendary actress Shabana Azmi appealing to the guests to do “our duty as a society to support organizations like CRY that work at the grassroots with projects that make transformative changes in the lives of children”. The evenings were an amalgam of generosity and glamor, with a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvreCRY America’s 2025 s, live entertainment, dinner, donor appreciation, pledge session, bollywood music and dancing. An online auction with paintings donated by Indian artists, designer outfits & jewelry added interest to the event. The CRY Galas raised $1.4 million which will be directed towards ensuring children’s rights to a happy, healthy & educated life.

The CRY Gala was held in Houston on April 27th at The Royal Sonesta. Guest Speaker Subrat Tripathy from L&T Technologies leadership team in Houston spoke about his conviction that the Indian diaspora had the choice and resources to support organizations like CRY America that give children a better future. Shefali Sunderlal, CRY America’s CEO, talked about the ‘multiplier effect’ that these programs have, not only irreversibly transforming the lives of children in CRY supported Projects, but also lifting communities out of cycles of poverty and disenfranchisement.

CRY’s Project Partner Lalithamma spoke about her work in the villages of Telangana district, Andhra Pradesh and shared stories of children whose life trajectories had been completely changed. Kalpana was pulled out of school to work as a vegetable seller to support her family. But due to the efforts of Project PORD, she was able to finish her schooling and now works as an engineer at a reputable company. Mahesh, too, had to drop out of school and work as a farm laborer. Project PORD intervened and he was not only able to finish his studies, he now works at a national bank and mentors other children who are in the same situation as he was.

Thank you to our event sponsors Parikh Worldwide Media, TV Asia, Merlin, Vantive, Cellpay, Meena Datt Radio, Texas Inpatient Consultants, Alphabet Club, Children’s Lighthouse, L&T Technology Solutions, Simran Patel Real Estate among others.

