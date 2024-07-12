‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’: A Delightful Grandeur of Womanhood

By Archika Khurana

Story: A celebration of womanhood, weaving a tapestry of stories that capture the essence of women across different age groups.

Review: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s directorial debut, ‘Sharmaajee Ki Beti,’ stands out for its authentic portrayal of female experiences, resonating deeply with audiences of all ages. Tackling heavier subjects with a light touch, Kashyap crafts funny situations without being forced or over the top—a rare feat the film achieves with ease.

Bound by a common surname, the film explores the lives of ordinary Indian women divided by age and their situations. School friends Swati (Vanshika Taparia) and Gurveen (Arista Mehta) navigate the pressures of their teen years. Swati resents her career-oriented mother, Jyoti (Sakshi Tanwar), who struggles to balance work and parenting despite support from her caring husband, Sudhir (Sharib Hashmi). Gurveen’s mother, Kiran (Divya Dutta), feels lonely in a city she has yet to embrace, finding solace in her love for Tambola, also known as Housie. Tanvi (Saiyami Kher), a state-level cricketer, faces constant discouragement from her selfish boyfriend. The film follows these five vibrant lives as they resolve their ordeals.

The film offers a perspective on celebrating one’s body and being unapologetic about individual choices without casting judgment. Kashyap’s narrative covering teenage girls grappling with identity and growing pains is commendable, as is her depiction of the complex relationships between mothers and daughters. While the film addresses pertinent themes affecting many Indian families, it sometimes feels overstuffed in trying to cover everything within its less than two-hour duration.

The strength of Kashyap’s writing lies in her well-etched characters, which evoke empathy, laughter, and warmth. Sakshi Tanwar proves her formidable talent, while Sharib Hashmi plays a sweet, supportive husband reminiscent of his role as Nalin Dalal in Tarla Dalal’s biopic. Teen actors Vanshika Taparia and Arista Mehta are phenomenal, serving as the film’s beating heart. Divya Dutta delivers a nuanced, scintillating portrayal of Kiran Sharma. Saiyami Kher’s track, though understandable, is the film’s weakest, partly due to her stiff performance. Ravjeet Singh, as Tanvi’s self-absorbed boyfriend, is convincingly unlikeable, and newcomer Sushant Ghadge, playing Kiran’s house-help Chotu, is equipped with some of the film’s best lines.

The overall message of ‘Sharmaajee Ki Beti’ is not to provide happy endings or instantly break age-old notions but to remind viewers to love, respect, and treat women equally and deservedly. This message is well conveyed through Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s vision and some commendable performances. — ToI