Shri Sita Ram Foundation Hosts 14th International Diwali-Dussehra Festival

HOUSTON: The Shri Sita Ram Foundation, USA invites the Houston community to celebrate the 14th International Diwali-Dussehra Festival on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas. This year’s celebration promises a vibrant blend of cultural entertainment, food, parades, performances, and spectacular fireworks.

Diwali, the “Festival of Lights,” is one of the most cherished festivals of India, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. It is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists — more than a billion people worldwide.

“Diwali is more than a festival for us,” said Dr. Arun Varma, founder of the Shri Sita Ram Foundation. “It represents good triumphing over evil and the idea that the world is one family. We encourage everyone to celebrate together, regardless of background or belief.”

Highlights of the 14th International Diwali-Dussehra Festival 2025

International Guest Performance: This year’s festival will feature a special appearance by MC YOGI , the internationally acclaimed hip-hop artist and yoga teacher known for blending modern beats with stories of Indian culture, yoga philosophy, and ancient wisdom. His dynamic performances have captivated audiences worldwide, making his Houston debut a unique cultural experience.

Grand Parade: More than 40 floats showcasing dance, music, and artistry. This year’s theme is the Maha Kumbh , celebrated earlier this year, featuring a stage play, a Shiva Tandav dance, and a float on the role of the akhadas.

Family Fun: Children can enjoy a dedicated play area, games, and a costume contest (ages up to 14), along with youth performances in singing, dancing, and music.

Cultural & Religious Traditions: Chanting of the Sundarkand , a traditional Ram Leela play, and the Maha Aarti (prayers to Lord Ram).

Vibrant Marketplace & Food: Local vendors will offer handicrafts, art, and authentic, mouth-watering Indian cuisine.

Grand Finale: The festival concludes with fireworks and Ravan Dahan — the only large-scale burning of Ravan’s effigy in Texas.

The Shri Sita Ram Foundation welcomes Houstonians of all backgrounds to experience this unique celebration of light, culture, and community.