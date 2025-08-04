‘So Long Valley’ : Thrills in the Hills with Just Enough Chills

By Ronak Kotecha

Story: When a young woman disappears while traveling from Shimla to Manali, a frantic search begins, pulling the local police into a dangerous chase. But what seems like a straightforward kidnapping quickly spirals into something far more sinister.

Review: Psychological thrillers demand a unique balance of intrigue and tension. Unlike classic whodunits, where the mystery hinges on the culprit’s identity, here the suspense is built around the perpetrator’s next move, their motive, and whether the victim will survive.

So Long Valley attempts to deliver on these expectations—and, to an extent, succeeds.Director Man Singh, who not only helms the film but also portrays Inspector Dev while penning its story and dialogues, sets the tone early with a gripping, atmospheric opening. On a rain-soaked evening in Shimla, Moushmi (Alisha Parveen) storms into the local police station to report her sister, Riya (Akanksha Puri), missing after she left for Manali hours ago but never arrived. The narrative gains traction as Inspector Suman Negi (Tridha Choudhury) takes personal charge of the case, determined to crack a mystery that threatens her otherwise quiet jurisdiction. What begins as a missing person’s complaint quickly turns into a high-stakes hunt against time—Riya could be dead or alive, and every passing hour matters.

The story is relatively straightforward, and while the pacing is steady, the tension doesn’t peak as often as it should. The suspense builds gradually rather than in sharp bursts, which may feel slow for some viewers. What keeps the engagement alive is Vikram Kochhar’s solid performance as Kuldeep, the temperamental taxi driver whose unpredictability adds much-needed edge to the proceedings. His portrayal strikes a fine balance between menace and vulnerability, ensuring the character remains unsettling without slipping into caricature.

One of the film’s biggest strengths lies in its setting. The cold, mist-laden hills of Himachal Pradesh serve as both a visual treat and an eerie canvas for the dark tale. Srikant Pattnaik’s cinematography captures this contrast beautifully—the pristine landscapes juxtaposed with the lurking sense of dread work perfectly to amplify the mood.However, the film is not without flaws. The overall production feels restricted to a modest scale, with limited characters and locations, making it resemble a chamber drama at times. More distracting, though, is the overbearing background score, which often feels unnecessarily loud and intrusive. Thrillers thrive on subtlety, and the constant need to hammer tension through blaring sound cues undermines moments that could have been naturally chilling. At just over two hours, the film maintains a crisp runtime, and the absence of songs avoids unnecessary distractions.

Performance-wise, the cast does a commendable job. Tridha Choudhury lends grit to her cop role, Akanksha Puri portrays vulnerability convincingly, and Alisha Parveen fits well as the anxious younger sister. Together, they anchor the narrative with authenticity.

Just when you begin to think you’ve figured it all out, the film pulls out a twist in its final act—an unexpected turn that redeems its otherwise linear trajectory. This surprise element, coupled with the strong central performances and stunning visuals, makes So Long Valley a watchable addition to the genre. — ToI