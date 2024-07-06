SOS, India House Host Seminar to Introduce Financial Literacy to Seniors

HOUSTON: Share Our Secrets (SOS) and India House collaborated to host a free seminar titled “Empowering Women in Dealing with Financial & Legal Matters in Retirement” at India House on Sunday, June 30 afternoon.

The seminar was the brainchild of Dr. Prita Mohindra, who said that after retirement, she felt the need to learn at least the basics financial and legal matters that are of significance during retirement. SOS had conducted a year-long course for the first batch of women and decided to host an introductory seminar at India House, said SOS Founder Ranvir “Biki” Mohindra. Similar seminars were held two years ago prior to the pandemic.

Overall coordinator for the seminar was Atma Ram. Col. Vipin Kumar, Executive Director of India House, welcomed the seniors to the seminar. Approximately 100 seniors attended. While there were many women in the audience, a few men attended as well.

Attorney Bri Luna was to serve as the emcee for the event, but she could not attend at the last minute as she had to attend her grandfather’s funeral in Mexico City.

Mohindra talked about how SOS helps second-generation men and women learn life skills they would not have learnt in college and also helps them climb the career ladder in a corporate environment, and also be able to make an impact as entrepreneurs. SOS was able to recruit several dozen women to join upcoming financial literacy courses.

Joe Pascoe was the first technical speaker. His segment was titled “Getting organized, Risk tolerance, and Managing Cash flow in Retirement.” Pascoe spoke about the need to transition from aggressive investing to grow one’s portfolio in the early years of your career to transitioning to a more stable, less risky portfolio approaching the retirement years.

Attorney Anthony Brister’s presentation introduced the audience to estaste planning, which involves wills and trusts, to make sure your assets go to the right individuals without having to go through probate, and minimize inheritance taxes. Brister also explained the difference between revocable and irrevocable trusts.

Fidelity executive Caleb Liao talked about the investment and educational services for retirees available through Fidelity.

The seminar was intended primarily for women, but many men attended as well.

Speakers at the seminar included SOS Founder Biki Mohindra (left), investment counselor Joe Pascoe, Fidelity executive Caleb Liao, and attorney Anthony Brister.

At a round table conference after the formal seminar, Attorney Anthony Brister (center) took questions from interested seniors.