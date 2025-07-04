Southwestern National Bank Celebrates 20 Years of Empowering Students at Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony

HOUSTON: Southwestern National Bank proudly held its Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony to honor two outstanding high school seniors for their academic excellence, community involvement, and inspiring future aspirations. This year’s celebration was particularly significant as it marked the 20th anniversary of the bank’s long-standing scholarship program.

Each recipient of the $1,000 scholarship was carefully selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular and community involvement, and demonstrated financial need — a reflection of Southwestern National Bank’s commitment to supporting well-rounded and deserving students.

Applications were accepted from across Houston, Austin, and the Dallas area, highlighting the bank’s dedication to reaching students in multiple communities and investing in the leaders of tomorrow.

The 2025 SWNB Scholars:

Valdemar Tamez – Clear Horizons Early College High School Sion Joo – Glenda Dawson High School

The awards ceremony took place at Southwestern National Bank Headquarters, with Chairwoman Jody Lee in attendance, alongside the families and friends of the scholarship recipients.

As the bank celebrates two decades of educational support, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower young individuals through opportunities that foster growth, leadership, and academic success.

Southwestern National Bank looks forward to continuing this cherished tradition for years to come. (Member FDIC)