Southwestern National Bank Selects 19th Consecutive Year Scholars

HOUSTON: Southwestern National Bank has selected its 19th consecutive year Scholars. This year, the bank expanded the number of scholarship recipients from five to six to broaden the opportunities for deserving students and impact another individual’s life positively by providing them with resources and support to pursue their educational goals. Each winner will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship to support their respective college educations.

The selection process for these scholarships considered various factors, including academic excellence, participation in extra-curricular activities, community service, and financial needs. Their scholars have demonstrated exceptional dedication and determination throughout their high school years.

Six of the Scholarship Recipients winners are:

Amanda Liu – William P. Clements High School

Avery Nongri – Obra D. Tompkins High School

Pia Saha – Stephen F. Austin High School

Sowon Park – Elkins High School

Venness Tang – Elkins High School

Adelaide Clemence – William P. Clements HS

Southwestern National Bank has a long-standing history of service to local communities and is committed to fostering academic excellence and inclusivity by providing funds to students who exhibit the same commitment. Applications were accepted from students in Houston, Austin, and Dallas areas.