Statement of Denouncement of Religious Intolerance

Statement from John Strader, Pastor, Horizon Baptist Church and Chair, Fort Bend Interfaith Community

As Pastor of Horizon Baptist Church and Chair of the Fort Bend Interfaith Community, I am deeply saddened and troubled by recent events targeting the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, particularly the backlash following the installation of a statue sacred to the Hindu faith.

Any act of hostility, intimidation, or violence directed toward a house of worship—regardless of the faith it represents— must be unequivocally condemned. Our faith communities are built on mutual respect, love, and the shared value of the dignity of all people. This kind of intolerance not only harms the individuals and families who gather in these

sacred spaces but also damages the bonds of trust that hold our diverse community together.

As a follower of Christ, I believe we are called to love our neighbors (Mark 12:31) and seek peace with all people (Romans 12:18). Disrespecting the religious practices or symbols of others is contrary to this calling and undermines the message of grace and reconciliation that Jesus proclaimed.

As the Chair of the Fort Bend Interfaith Community, I join my fellow leaders in firmly denouncing any action that seeks to foster division or violence among us. Our organization is committed to promoting understanding and cooperation among all faiths in our county, and we stand united in our rejection of any act of religious discrimination or harassment.

We call on the broader community to stand with us in solidarity, to reject these actions, and to work together to ensure that every house of worship remains a place of peace, security, and welcome. Let us engage with one another in a spirit of humility, compassion, and mutual respect, knowing that our diversity is not a threat but a strength.

In closing, I offer my prayers for the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple and all those affected by these recent events. May God grant us all the wisdom and courage to build bridges rather than walls, and to be steadfast in love, as we walk together in faith and unity.

Sincerely,

John Strader

Pastor, Horizon Baptist Church

Chair, Fort Bend Interfaith Community