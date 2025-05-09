Sukh Kaur in Runoff for San Antonio City Council

SAN ANTONIO: Sukh Kaur, District 1 city councilwoman, will face the run-off elections in June. Kaur, who finished first among a crowded field of 10 candidates, fell short of gaining the 50 per cent plus one vote needed to avoid a runoff. She will face business owner Patty Gibbons in the runoff election.

Kaur said that she was proud of the team that she had put together. First elected in 2023, she is an edu-cationist and a real estate business woman and the first Indian Ameri-can to serve on the city council. In her campaign, she focused on af-fordable housing for residents of her district.