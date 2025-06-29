Sushil Marwa: September 24, 1932 – June 7, 2025

HOUSTON: With heavy hearts and deep gratitude for a life well-lived, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Sushil Kumar Marwa, on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the age of 92. He was blessed to have experienced and fulfilled many roles in his life as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and always a good friend to everyone.

Sushil was born on September 24, 1932, in Fazilka, India (now Pakistan). At the young age of 15, he witnessed the upheaval of Partition in 1947, when his family was forced to leave their well-established homes and businesses in Pakistan and start over in India.

He joined the Indian Air Force and, while serving, earned the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. After taking early retirement from the Air Force, he worked in both the government and private sectors, specializing in electronic equipment diagnostics and repair.

By the age of 51, he had reached the peak of his career, managing an entire electrical component manufacturing plant in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Yet, in 1983, he made the courageous decision to leave India and migrate with his entire family to Houston, Texas, in pursuit of better opportunities for his children.

Starting over once again, he built a successful life in the United States, overcoming numerous challenges along the way, retiring from TCI Cable company in 1998. He was a hardworking man, always ready to face life’s difficulties with courage, calmness, and resilience. His ability to remain stoic and cheerful stemmed from his pure heart and the boundless love he shared with everyone around him throughout his life.

Sushil was a man of perpetual optimism, sharp wit, and boundless zest for life. One thing that was common amongst everyone who knew him was that he continuously inspired them with his optimistic outlook in all situations. His spirit was vibrant and his poetry and humor remained intact till his final days – always ready with a smile to brighten the moment. He was well-known in the community for attending many functions and was actively participated in the events of International Hindi Association where he regaled many programs with his wit and poetry.

We were blessed to have had him in our lives, and we hope to honor his memory by following his legacy of selfless living with kindness, strength, and joy. He is survived by Tejinder Marwaha, as well as his children and their spouses: Sangeeta & Arun Pasrija, Sanjiv Marwaha, and Samir & Aparna Marwaha. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Nikki & Sean Hill, Kunal Pasrija, Vidur Marwaha, Devika Marwaha, Deepa Marwaha, Siddharth Marwaha, and Rishi Marwaha; and his cherished great-grandchildren, Bodhi and Anoushka Hill.

A funeral service to honor his life was held on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 9am at Winford – Southwest Funeral Home. All who knew and loved him attended and celebrated the remarkable man he was.