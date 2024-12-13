Sushila Vijaykumar Desai: February 19, 1924 – November 30, 2024

(Affectionately called “Bhabhi”)

Sushila “Bhabhi” Vijaykumar Desai, aged 100, passed away on November 30, 2024, surrounded by family in Mumbai, India, during a long-awaited trip to her beloved home country.

She was born on February 19, 1924, in Rangoon, Burma, to [Chimanlal Shah] and [Chandanben Shah]. Growing up in an era when it was uncommon to educate girls, Sushila was a trailblazer in every sense. She was one of only two girls in her class, where her intelligence and tenacity became readily apparent. She was a very liberal and modern woman. She attended College both in Burma as well as in India and obtained her Bachelors. She went to college with dreams of becoming a doctor, but after losing her parents at a young age, never realized those dreams.

As a young woman, she was deeply committed to Indian independence, and broke barriers as the president of the Quit India movement in Burma. She adhered to the Philosophies of both Subhash Chandra Bose as well as Mahatma Gandhi. She fled a war-torn Burma after her neighbors, revealed themselves to be Japanese spies and informed her family of the impending invasion. Many are the stories that she told of the precarious early morning escape from Burma on a ‘Steamer’. Returning to Burma (Myanmar) after the war was over. She retained her love of the sea.

In 1949, she married Vijaykumar Mohanlal Desai. She had a “love marriage” during a time when all marriages were arranged, which is to say she married a man of her own choosing rather than her family’s. They made India their permanent home in 1955 – 1956. Later, she immigrated to the United States to be closer to her family and became a U.S. citizen.

A devoted follower of Jain philosophies, Bhabhi was particularly passionate about the concept of Ahimsa (non- violence) Satya (Truth) and helping and respecting all living beings. Her compassion extended to both people and animals. She was known to bribe the dog catchers in Pune with some money and get all the caught animals released and of course ended up keeping a few. There were many people who attributed their success in life to her generosity and encouragement. She fought for the weak and believed that true strength and freedom were borne from a good education.

Throughout her life, Bhabhi was an avid reader and instilled her passion for education in her children and grandchildren. Her love for life was also evident in her sense of fun and mischief, and she’ll always be remembered as an “ally to naughty children everywhere.” She had a particular fondness for gambling and was always up for a trip to the casino.

Bhabhi was an enthusiastic traveler, and her adventurous spirit led her to explore different regions, when it was uncommon for women to do so. She loved to take her children on spontaneous capers, imbuing their lives with both adventure and excitement. On her final trip to India, she attended her great-niece’s wedding, reunited with family and old friends, and also visited iconic landmarks such as the Taj Mahal and the Attari India-Pakistan border crossing.

Bhabhi passed away after expressing a desire to remain in India. Her final resting place is in the country she loved so dearly. A cremation service was held on November 30th, and prayers were offered at a Jain Temple on December 1st in Mumbai.

Sushila (Bhabhi) will be remembered for her remarkable life, her unyielding love for her family, and her compassionate spirit that touched everyone who knew her and loved her.

She was predeceased by her husband Vijaykumar and son Dipak She is survived by her son Pradip and daughters-in-law Toylene, Carol (ex-daughter-in-law), Shubhada; daughters Minoo and Anjanika (Meshia); adopted daughter Audrey; her grandchildren Jesal and his wife Jennifer, Anjana and her husband Nathan; Tejal and her husband Joshua; Vijay, Chirag, Riva and her husband Caleb; Sasha and her husband Kyle, and seven great grandchildren – Devak; Avery; Nolan; Brynaam; Kavya; Kayan and Niam.