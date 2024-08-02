Swami Mukundananda Life Transformation Program in Houston August 10-13, 2024

HOUSTON: Begin your quest for happiness and peace in your daily life with the “Power of Thoughts” and “Bhagavad Gita for Everyday Living” program from the International Authority on Mind Management, Bhakti Saint, Best Selling author, IIT and IIM Alumnus – Swami Mukundananda.

The first week-long program is a Life Transformation Program (LTP) for the holistic well-being of body, mind, and soul. Swami Mukundananda will delve into the topic of The Power of Thoughts at India House, from August 10th to August 16th. Since every aspect of our life experience is so strongly related to the quality of our thoughts, it makes sense to comprehend them in greater depth. How are thoughts created, why do some thoughts come to mind repeatedly and how can we alter our thinking patterns to benefit our lives, our health, our minds? If we focus on transforming our thoughts incredible results will come from small efforts. Join us the first week to explore this incredible journey with Swami Mukundananda.

In the second week’s program, Swamiji discusses the tools and best practices to focus and progress on our spiritual journey in Bhagavad Gita for Everyday Living from August 17th to August 23rd at Sharadamba Temple auditorium. Swami Mukundananda’s commentary of the Bhagavad Gita not only provides a philosophical understanding of the message delivered by Lord Krishna, but it also describes clear cut techniques to implement spiritual percepts in everyday life for the ordinary person. Join us in the second week to experience this in the association of Swami Mukundananda.

Swami Mukundananda is a world-renowned spiritual teacher from India and an international authority on mind management. He earned his degrees from prestigious IIT Delhi and IIM Kolkata. He was employed by a multinational firm for a short while, then renounced a promising career to embrace monkhood at the age of 23. He studied Vedic Scriptures under the tutelage of Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj. For almost four decades now, Swami Mukundananda has been sharing his vast knowledge through his books, lectures, life transformation programs and Retreats. Swamiji has graced prestigious institutions including Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, United Nations, MIT, Yale University, and Stanford University, captivating audiences worldwide.

While Swamiji’s wisdom resonates with millions online, the opportunity to hear him in person is rare, receive his guidance, and explore pathways to mental, physical, and spiritual enrichment. The Program is to all and is offered Free of cost. Join the transformative experience!

The JKYog Houston chapter is honored to welcome Swami Mukundananda for a 2 week-long Life Transformation Program from August 10th to 23rd, 2024.

Week 1 Topic: Power of Thoughts Date: Aug 10 to 16, 2024. Time 6:45 PM to 900 PM Venue: India House 8888 W Belfort Avenue Houston TX 77031

Week 2 Topic: Bhagavad Gita for Everyday Living Date: Aug 17 to Aug 23. Time 6:45 PM to 9:00 PM Venue: Sri Sharadamba Temple, SVBF South 10315 Clodine Rod, Richmond TX 77407

The program is FREE, and dinner Prasadam is served every evening at the conclusion of the program. Free Registration at www.JKYog.org/Houston. Contacts: Lata (281) 630-5982 Chaya: (281) 780-4877