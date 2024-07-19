Swami Mukundananda to Visit Houston August 10 – 23

HOUSTON: His Holiness Shree Swami Mukundananda ji will be visiting Houston to conduct the Life Transformation Program (LTP) starting from August 10th. LTP offers a comprehensive approach to personal growth and empowerment, centered around this year’s theme, “The Power of Thoughts,” inspired by Swamiji’s bestselling book and the Bhagavad Gita – The Song of God.

Swami Mukundananda is a world-renowned spiritual teacher from India and an international authority on mind management. He earned his degrees from prestigious IIT Delhi and IIM Kolkata. He was employed by a multinational firm for a short while, then renounced a promising career to embrace monkhood at the age of 23. He studied Vedic Scriptures under the tutelage of Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj for several years. For almost four decades now, Swami Mukundananda has been sharing his vast knowledge through his books, lectures, life transformation programs and Retreats. Swamiji has graced prestigious institutions including Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, United Nations, MIT, Yale University, and Stanford University, captivating audiences worldwide.

Swamiji meets hundreds, even thousands of people each week from all walks of life. His steadfast positivity exudes hope, clarity and a sense of purpose for those who connect with him. He has deeply affected the lives of millions of people who have been drawn to his profound integrity, charismatic personality, and passion to serve. Swamiji’s lectures are in-depth yet humorous, his arguments logical and well laid out, and his advice is practical. His lectures on social media platforms are loved and followed by millions worldwide. Swamiji divides his time between India and the USA.

While Swamiji’s wisdom resonates with millions online, the opportunity to hear him in person is rare. Don’t miss this chance to meet him, receive his guidance, and explore pathways to mental, physical, and spiritual enrichment. JKYog’s Life Transformation Programs are open to all, regardless of age or background, and are offered Free of cost. Join the transformative experience!

The JKYog Houston chapter is honored to welcome Swami Mukundananda for a 2 week-long Life Transformation Program from August 10th to 23rd, 2024.

Week 1 Topic: Power of Thoughts Date: Aug 10 to 16, 2024. Time 6:45 PM to 9:00 PM Venue: India House 8888 W Belfort Avenue Houston TX 77031

Week 2 Topic: Bhagavad Gita for Everyday Living Date: Aug 17 to Aug 23. Time 6:45 PM to 9:00 PM Venue: Sri Sharadamba Temple, SVBF South 10315 Clodine Rod, Richmond TX 77407

The program is FREE, and dinner Prasadam is served every evening at the conclusion of the program. Kindly do the Free Registration at www.JKYog.org/Houston. Contacts: Lata Srivatsan: (281) 630-5982 Chaya Lonakadi: (281) 780-4877.