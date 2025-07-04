Swami Mukundananda to Visit Houston during July 19 – Aug. 1

Swami Mukundananda ji will be visiting Houston to conduct the Life Transformation Program (LTP) starting from July 19th. LTP offers a comprehensive approach to personal growth and empowerment, centered around this year’s theme, “Yog Sutras of Patanjali” and “7 Divine Laws to awaken your Best Self”.

Swami Mukundananda is a world-renowned spiritual teacher from India and an international authority on mind management. He earned his degrees from prestigious IIT Delhi and IIM Kolkata. He was employed by a multinational firm for a short while, then renounced a promising career to embrace monkhood at the age of 23. He studied Vedic Scriptures under the tutelage of Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj for several years. For almost four decades now, Swami Mukundananda has been sharing his vast knowledge through his books, lectures, life transformation programs and Retreats. Swamiji has graced prestigious institutions including Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, United Nations, MIT, Yale University, and Stanford University, captivating audiences worldwide.

Swamiji meets hundreds, even thousands of people each week from all walks of life. His steadfast positivity exudes hope, clarity and a sense of purpose for those who connect with him. He has deeply affected the lives of millions of people who have been drawn to his profound integrity, charismatic personality, and passion to serve. Swamiji’s lectures are in-depth yet humorous, his arguments logical and well laid out, and his advice is practical. His lectures on social media platforms are loved and followed by millions worldwide. Swamiji divides his time between India and the USA.

While Swamiji’s wisdom resonates with millions online, the opportunity to hear him in person is rare. Don’t miss this chance to meet him, receive his guidance, and explore pathways to mental, physical, and spiritual enrichment. JKYog’s Life Transformation Programs are open to all, regardless of age or background, and are offered Free of cost. Join the transformative experience!

The JKYog Houston chapter is honored to welcome Swami Mukundananda for a 2 week-long Life Transformation Program from July 19th to August 1st, 2025.

Week 1 Topic: Yog Sutras of Patanjali, Date: July 19th to July 25th, 2025. Time 6:45 PM to 9:00 PM, Venue: Sri Sharadamba Temple, SVBF South 10315 Clodine Rod, Richmond TX 77407

Week 2 Topic: 7 Divine Laws to Awaken your Best Self, Date: July 26th to August 1st. Time 6:45 PM to 9:00 PM Venue: India House 8888 W Belfort Avenue Houston TX 77031.

The program is FREE, and dinner Prasadam is served every evening at the conclusion of the program. Kindly do the Free Registration at www.JKYog.org/Houston. Contacts: 281-630-5982, 281-780-4877