Swami Mukundananda’s Houston Program July 19th-August 1st 2025

A Spiritual Renaissance: Uniting Wisdom and Wellness in the Heart of Houston

HOUSTON: In the vibrant tapestry of Houston’s interfaith and intercultural landscape, July 19th to August 1st, 2025 is poised to witness a spiritual event unparalleled—the Life Transformation program by world-renowned spiritual leader Swami Mukundananda.

Swami Mukundananda is a globally acknowledged Spiritual teacher, an international authority on mind management, and a best-selling author who earned his degrees from the prestigious institutions IIT Delhi and IIM Kolkata. He worked with a multinational firm for a short while before renouncing a promising career at the age of 23 to enter Sanyas (monkhood) and studied the scriptures under the tutelage of his spiritual teacher Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj. For four decades he has been sharing his vast knowledge through his books, lectures and discourse seminars. His steadfast positivity exudes hope, clarity and a sense of purpose to those who connect with him. He has deeply affected the lives of millions of people who have been drawn by his profound integrity, charismatic personality and his passion to serve. His lectures on social media platforms are loved and followed by millions.

Swami Mukundananda will be visiting Houston from July 19th through August 1st, 2025. His first week program from Saturday, July 19th through Friday, July 25th will be at Sharadamba Temple, 10315 Clodine Rd, Richmond, TX 77407 from 7PM to 9PM. For the first week, the topic of Swamiji’s lecture series is Yog Sutras of Patanjali.

The Yog Sutras of Patanjali stand as a timeless masterpiece in the realm of spirituality and philosophy. Each sutra as explained by Swami Mukundananda in his lecture series, is a treasure chest of wisdom, meticulously crafted to convey profound truths in concise and eloquent language.

His second week program from Saturday, July 26th through Friday, August 1st will be at India House, 8888 W Belfort Ave, Houston, TX 77031 from 7PM to 9 PM. For the second week, the topic of Swamiji’s lecture series will be the 7 Divine Laws to Awaken Your Best Self.

Swami Mukundananda has elucidated the principles of self-transformation and personal growth in his book The 7 Divine Laws to Awaken Your Best Self. Drawing from ancient Vedic wisdom and blending it with contemporary insights, he outlines seven universal laws that serve as a practical guide to manifesting one’s highest potential. These divine laws provide a roadmap to inner harmony, purpose, and success in life

Please mark your calendars and attend. It will be an introduction to an inspired life.

The program is FREE and dinner prasadam will be served each day at the conclusion of the program.

To register please visit https://www.jkyog.org/events/Houston

Contacts : 281-630-5982 or 281-780-4877