Tagore Center Foundation Lecture Series: In Search of A Prophet – A Spiritual Journey with Kahlil Gibran

Presented by Paul-Gordon Chandler

By Chandana Guha

HOUSTON: On October 19, the Tagore Center Foundation (Foundation/TCF) presented to a select interested and intellectual audience as part of its annual lecture series, a program reflective of the Foundation’s (TCF) vision and so apt and befitting our current times. The speaker was Paul-Gordon Chandler, an author, art curator, interfaith peacemaker and authority on the Middle East and Africa. The topic was based on Chandler’s recent publication In Search of A Prophet – A Spiritual Journey with Kahlil Gibran.

Attended by a representative from the CGI office and numerous other dignitaries from the intellectual and social scenes in Houston, it was a program very organized, intellectually stimulating, interactive and reflective of the vision of the Foundation (TCF), and a step in the mission of the Foundation (TCF), of promoting the great Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore’s message of a borderless world and universality in mankind. “We are more same than we are different.”

After a meet and greet with an array of delicious smorgasbord of almost lunch like snacks, finger foods, deserts and drinks, the program began with a short speech by Mr. Prashant Sona, representing the CGI expressing the excellence of the author and thanking the Foundation for upholding the ideals of Tagore and Gandhi. The co-founder of TCF Dr. Asoke DeySarkar then introduced other dignitaries and significant donors and emphasized the Foundations vision of promoting peaceful co-existence amongst us. Dr. Ruma Acharya DeySarkar, co-founder and President of TCF, welcomed attendees, thanked special guests, presented an architectural vision of the future of TCF and highlighted her commitment to keep the dialog ongoing across our diverse communities.

Ms. Paula Sutton, a prominent Houstonian and a lifetime supporter and patron of TCF, introduced the invited speaker.

Then came an hour of the most uplifting, inspiring, eloquent speeches, (reminiscent of the famous TED-Talks) by Paul-Gordon Chandler. Chandler grew up in Senegal, West Africa, has lived and worked extensively around the world in senior leadership roles in faith-based publishing, the arts, relief and development and the Anglican Communion. He is recognized as a global leader in using the arts to further our quest for a more harmonious future, both with each other and with the earth.

In keeping with the Foundation’s vision, Chandler drew parallels between Tagore and Gibran. The 2 literary giants were contemporaries, had met in person twice and had immense respect for each other. They shared a common vision of a borderless world and the universality of mankind, each expressing their message and vision in their unique ways.

The lecture was based on Chandler’s publication In Search of A Prophet – A Spiritual Journey with Kahlil Gibran. Kahlil Gibran born in1883 in the mountains of Lebanon, is certainly not easily defined or categorized as Chandler says. His life, paintings, writings defy classification, whether they are religious, literary or artistic. However modern-day scholars, academics, biographers, film makers, religious leaders continue to claim him in their own perspective and label him from their own lens. Chandler described Kahlil eloquently… Kahlil the poet, Kahlil the revolutionary, Kahlil the counter culturist, Kahlil the philosopher, Kahlil the artist, Kahlil the painter, Kahlil the modernizer of Arab literature, Kahlil the prophet, Kahlil the visionary, Kahlil the Sufi, Kahlil the Universalist…..and quoted the contemporary Syrian poet Adonis to sum up “He is a star spinning outside the orbit of the other sun…in his universal acceptance.”

Kahlil Gibran wrote for both the East and the West, presenting a non-sectarian vision of the world and offering us a spiritual tapestry that transcends human divisions. Despite the epic success of some of his writings, so much of Gibran’s work remains in relative obscurity. Gibran had the opportunity of meeting or knowing many luminaries of the early 20th century, such as French sculptor Auguste Rodin, Indian Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore, Irish poet William Butler Yeats, Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, prominent American artist Albert P Ryder, the head of the Bahai faith Abdul Baha and the Roosevelt family.

Chandler’s book is not a biography. Rather it is a type of pilgrimage into Kahlil’s own spiritual journey. In Chandler’s words “ This journey has been an adventure that has taken me all over the world to museums, art galleries, churches and mosques, and through revolutions and counter revolutions — to Beirut, Boston, Cairo, Paris, New York City, Washington DC, Detroit, Savanah, and Mexico City…….I sought to understand what led him from being someone born into what was then an exclusive and intolerant Christian community to becoming one who embraced all in our world, and as a result became embraced by all.”

Thank you, Paul Chandler, for sharing your journey with us.

The afternoon ended with an enthusiastic interactive Q&A session and a celebratory champagne toast and cheers for the author. We wish Chandler the very best and look forward to many such dialogues in the future from Tagore Center Foundation.