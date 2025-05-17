Tagore Center Foundation’s 2025 Spring Festival Delights with “A Latin Flair”

HOUSTON: The Tagore Center Foundation, in proud collaboration with ALMAAHH (Advocates of a Latino Museum of Cultural and Visual Arts & Archive Complex in Houston, Harris County), hosted its highly anticipated 2025 Spring Festival on Saturday, May 10, from 6 to 8 PM. This year’s theme, A Latin Flair, celebrated the vibrant cultural connections between Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and Latin America, underscoring the Foundation’s mission to foster meaningful cross-cultural exchange.

Held in a spirit of unity, tradition, and creative celebration, the evening featured a dynamic lineup of performances and community engagement. Guests were welcomed with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and the dispelling of ignorance — an apt beginning to a night dedicated to intercultural appreciation.

The program opened with a stirring performance by Itzacatl Tezkalipka, a Houston-based traditional dance circle committed to preserving indigenous heritage. Through rhythmic Aztec dance and ancesral storytelling, they honored the spiritual and cultural legacies that continue to shape identity and healing within communities. Next, the energy soared with a performance by the Texas Salsa Congress (TSC), recently recognized as a 2025 Houston Cultural Treasure by the BIPOC Arts Network and Fund. TSC lit up the stage with electrifying salsa rhythms, celebrating Houston’s diverse urban dance scene and the power of Latinx-led creative placemaking.

The evening concluded with a dramatic and emotionally rich performance by Tango Dream, featuring dancers Jorge Cardenas, Florentino Guizar, Liliana Alvarez, and Andrea Moncayo. Together, they brought to life the elegance and intensity of Argentine Tango, weaving a tale of love, passion, and heartbreak through breathtaking choreography. Throughout the night, guests also enjoyed delicious fare from Mingo’s Latin Kitchen, whose food truck added a vibrant Latin flavor to the celebration.

“The Spring Festival is one of our signature events, and this year’s theme, A Latin Flair, beautifully highlighted the shared threads of artistic and philosophical exchange between Tagore’s worldview and Latin American culture,” said Ruma Acharya, President of the Tagore Center Foundation. The Tagore Center Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to sponsor Itzamna Translations, all performers, partners, and guests who made the evening a memorable

celebration of culture, creativity, and community.

About the Tagore Center Foundation:

The Tagore Center Foundation (TCF) draws inspiration from Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s vision of a borderless, universal human community. Rooted in the ideals of peace, harmony, and shared humanity, TCF promotes cultural coalescence through dialogue, art, and exchange. Its mission is to foster inclusive spaces where diverse traditions unite, encouraging dignity, fearlessness, and mutual respect across all boundaries.

About ALMAAHH:

ALMAAHH is a new organization dedicated to the creation of a Houston-area cultural and visual arts complex that will showcase, preserve, and expand Latino arts. The complex would support Latino culture and visual arts by creating opportunities to grow locally and nationally as well as helping to elevate Houston as a national hub of Latino culture