TCC FALL 2024 | WINNERS: POWERSTARS | RUNNERS-UP: MASTERS

HOUSTON: Powerstars won the fourth TCC Taped Ball championship defeating finalist Masters in the final of the Fall 2024 tournament. Masters, opting to bowl first after winning the toss, delivered a disciplined bowling performance. Despite their efforts, Powerstars managed to post a competitive total of 119/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Navin Negi lit up the innings with a dazzling 63 off 57 balls, blending finesse with aggression. His precise gap-piercing shots and timely boundaries kept the scoreboard ticking. Negi’s stellar knock was brilliantly supported by Dylan Joseph, whose crucial contributions at the other end provided much needed momentum. Together, the duo stitched up a vital partnership, frustrating the bowlers and laying a strong foundation for Powerstars. Manish finished with 2 wickets and there were 3 run outs.

Masters began their chase cautiously but struggled under the pressure applied by Powerstars’ bowlers. Karthik Vadlamudi set the tone with an outstanding spell, claiming 4 wickets for just 6 runs in 2.4 overs. His sharp variations

tore through the Masters’ batting lineup. Masters were bowled out for 76 in 15.4 overs. Ronald Robinson and Dylan Joseph each took two wickets, while Sunny Nadeem played a vital role in maintaining pressure, ensuring Masters never recovered in their chase.

Navin Negi showcased unmatched dominance throughout the playoffs, starting from ball one and leaving bowlers searching for answers. His consistent brilliance with the bat and sharp wicketkeeping skills were instrumental in Powerstars’ journey to winning the prestigious TCC championship. In the final, his unbeaten 63 off 57 balls sealed the match. VKC from Powerstars was the Man of the Match for the final. For his overall impact across all playoff

games, Navin from Powerstars was awarded the Tournament MVP, highlighting his invaluable contribution to the team’s success.

The Powerstars’ dominance in the playoffs was highlighted by their top three contributors—Shubham Ranjane, Navin Negi, and Ronald Robinson—whose stellar performances made the road to the championship much smoother.

With consistent runs from these key players, Powerstars were able to set competitive totals and chase down targets effortlessly. Ronald Robinson was the highest run getter and Rohit Bade was the highest wicket-taker within the Powerstars squad helping them secure the coveted TCC Championship.

A special mention to Masters team for their wonderful run throughout the season. Their consistent performances were key to their successful run to the final, culminating in their being awarded the Runners-Up Trophy. Their commitment and teamwork were crucial in the team’s journey to the championship Final.

Under the able leadership of Kalyan Chivukula, Powerstars have consistently grown from strength to strength, evolving into a dominant force in the Taped Ball cricket scene. Powerstars, under his guidance, have become a formidable team and a force to reckon with. Powerstars have maintained their 100% record in TCC by winning Championship in all the 4 finals they played.

The game was followed by a well-organized presentation ceremony organized by Jagadish Biradar. Dinesh Kasliwal of Team Gladiators was thanked for voluntary work on scheduling. Kalyan Chivukula, the captain of Powerstars

received the winner’s trophy and the runners up trophy was collected by Ashish Patel (Masters).

Tournament award winners for Divn I were: Yesu from CFCC got best batsman with 268 runs, Jayan from Kastech Kings got best bowler with 15 wickets. Devjit from STYX got the best wicketkeeper with 22 dismissals. Yesu from

CFCC got Best All Rounder wit 268 runs and 8 wickets. Yesu from CFCC and Ronald from Powerstars got special awards for centuries. Ali from CSK and Sajid from CFCC got special awards for Hattricks.

Tournament award winners for Divn II were: Garv from All Stars CC got best batsman with 228 runs, Khurram from Champions CC got best bowler with 14 wickets. Pavan from Javelinas- Genx got the best wicketkeeper with 23 dismissals. Khurram from The Legends got Best All Rounder with 220 runs and 12 wickets. Khawar and Khurram from The Legends and Vamsi from Cougars got special awards for centuries. Ishira from All Stars CC got a special

award for Hat-tricks.

Scorecard is at https://cricclubs.com/3T/fullScorecard. do?matchId=2317&clubId=8675. YouTube link is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okyZD-0-mJjw. Report on TCC Taped Ball website is at https://triggerscricket.

com/?p=1035