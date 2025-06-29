TCC SPRING 2025 PREMIER | WINNERS: WOMCC | RUNNERS-UP: CSK

HOUSTON: In one of the most thrilling finals in TCC Taped Ball history, WOM Cricket Club (WOMCC) emerged victorious over Cypress Super Kings (CSK) to clinch the TCC Taped Ball Spring 2025 Premier title. The victory was especially sweet for WOMCC, who had previously fallen just short as runners-up in both the Spring T20 2024 and Summer T10 2024 editions of the Premier series. For CSK it was their first appearance in a Premier final.

Batting first, CSK posted a competitive total of 145 in their 20 overs. Khurram Nawaz Khan played a sensational knock of 55 off 34 balls, anchoring the innings after early breakthroughs. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, CSK managed to build partnerships and keep the scoreboard ticking. WOMCC bowlers were disciplined, with Jayanth Kalakuntla (4-0-17-2) and Abhiram Sirigineedi (4-0-28-1) playing key roles in limiting the total. A flurry of late wickets and sharp fielding from WOMCC restricted CSK to a chaseable score.

The innings also featured a crucial turning point: a smart and decisive run-out engineered by Harsha Teja and Abhiram Sirigineedi, to get Mohammed Asfar right when CSK were attempting a late surge. In addition, wicketkeeper Prakash Parthiban was outstanding behind the stumps, affecting four dismissals, including three catches and one run-out. His sharp glovework and awareness played a massive role in keeping CSK from posting a more imposing total.

In response, WOMCC’s innings began in complete disarray, collapsing to 35/7 in just 8 overs. CSK’s bowling was led by Sriram Sureshkumar, who bowled a good spell and got 4 wickets for just 10 runs, shaking WOMCC’s top and middle order. At that stage, CSK looked destined for glory.

However, what followed was an unbelievable comeback, scripted by Abhiram Sirigineedi, who delivered one of the finest under-pressure knocks in TCC history. Walking in with the team in tatters, Abhiram played a sensational unbeaten innings of 71 off 41 balls, blending calculated aggression with calm composure. He lit up the final with 6 towering sixes and 5 piercing fours, thrilling the crowd and carrying WOMCC’s hopes single-handedly in a pressure-packed chase. He was well supported by Sreekanth Tangella, who scored 34 off 20 balls, helping bring WOMCC back into the contest with a crucial partnership for the eighth wicket.

With just one wicket remaining and 48 needed in the final 5 overs, the pressure was immense. But Abhiram held his nerve, finishing the game with a quick running between the wickets in the final over to lead WOMCC to a one-wicket win, sealing their first TCC Premier championship in dramatic fashion.

The final was followed by a lively presentation ceremony, hosted by TCC organizers Jagadish Biradar and Dinesh Kasliwal. Abhiram Sirigineedi was named Man of the Match for his heroic match-winning effort. Vishwatej Mudigonda was declared the Man of The Series. The Winners’ Trophy was jointly received by WOMCC Captains Harsha Teja and team Owner Neelesh Musale, while the Runners-up Trophy was accepted by CSK captain Krishnan Narayanan, who led his team with great spirit and resolve in their debut final. For tournament awards, Hamza from CSK was best batsman with 275 runs, Sarvanakumar from CSK was the best bowler with 15 wickets, Sukitha from Tuskers was the best keeper with 23 dismissals, Kiran from ECC was best allrounder with 231 runs and 10 wickets, Paul from Bulls and Saad from Gladiators got special awards for centuries and Vishal from ECC got a special award for Hat trick

This victory marks a major milestone in WOMCC’s journey in TCC, showcasing resilience, fight, and championship character. For CSK, this final was a proud statement of their rise in the TCC Premier ranks and a glimpse of future success to come.

Cric clubs score card is at https://cricclubs.com/3T/fullScorecard.do?matchId=2580&clubId=8675

YouTube link is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntWF2WIngUY

Report on TCC Taped Ball website is at https://triggerscricket.com/?p=1106