TCC Summer Premier T10 Championship : Bulls Winners, WOMCC Runners Up

HOUSTON: The TCC Summer Premier T10 Finals for Division I teams, held on August 26, 2024, showcased an exciting clash between the Bulls and WOMCC. WOMCC won the toss and chose to bat first, setting a target of 85 runs. This was the first T10 tournament by TCC Taped Ball and it was a big resounding success due to the active participation of the teams.

WOMCC’s innings was anchored by Navin Negi, who scored a crucial 44 runs off 25 balls. Abhiram added 15 runs, and Pratap contributed 9 runs. Despite some early dropped catches, the Bulls’ bowling attack kept WOMCC under pressure right from the get-go. Sharad’s first over was economical, conceding just seven runs, while Gaurav’s second over was exceptional, giving away only five runs and claiming a key wicket. WOMCC struggled during the powerplay, failing to hit boundaries. Pawan, Sathvik, and Srini continued the pressure. Pawan’s dismissal of Navin, caught on the boundary by Paul, was pivotal. Sathvik’s performance was noteworthy, reflecting his growth. Gaurav’s return in the ninth over proved decisive, taking two more wickets. In the final over, Srini took another wicket ensuring WOMCC struggled to find the boundaries they needed. Captain Sandeep’s strategic field placements and bowling changes were crucial in restricting WOMCC.

In their chase, the Bulls started aggressively with Gaurav scoring 12 runs in the first over, including three boundaries. The opening partnership between Paul and Gaurav contributed 28 runs in the first three overs, featuring four boundaries and a six. However, Vishwa from WOMCC shifted momentum by dismissing both openers in quick succession. Babar, instrumental in earlier rounds, was run out, adding to the tension. Sriram R and Sujith steadied the chase with 19 runs, mainly through quick running between the wickets. Sharad and Rohit then added 18 runs to the total, with Rohit hitting a critical four off a no-ball, swinging the momentum back to the Bulls. WOMCC’s Jayanth took Rohit’s wicket after giving away just 3 runs in 2 balls. Jagdish then hit a boundary easing the pressure but was run out on the last ball. With 6 runs needed from the last 6 over, Srini, known for his power-hitting, hit a boundary on the first ball and completed the chase with another boundary on the third ball. The Bulls secured victory in a dramatic finish, with Srini and Sharad maintaining their composure. The Bulls were crowned champions of the inaugural TCC Summer T10 Finals. Rajesh managed the Bulls with poise, guiding the team throughout the tournament.

The TCC Presentation Ceremony noted for its seamless organization, concluded the tournament on a high note. This year’s ceremony was especially memorable as it featured simultaneous finals for the Professional and Premier leagues on adjacent grounds. The event highlighted the camaraderie and sportsmanship among teams. Jagadish Biradar organized the presentation thanking Dinesh from Gladiators for his scheduling contributions, also all teams for their effective umpiring. Umpires for the final were honored with medals.

Bulls’ captain Sandeep Patil received the championship trophy, while WOMCC’s captain Jayanth accepted the runners-up trophy. Gaurav Mogane was named Player of the Match for his 25 runs and three wickets and also earned the MVP of the tournament award. Tournament awards included Saad from The Legends as the best batsman with 216 runs, Dharmesh from STYX as the best bowler with 12 wickets, George from ECC as the best wicketkeeper with 11 dismissals, and Gagan from Masters as the best all-rounder with 146 runs and 6 wickets. Special awards for hat-tricks went to Dharmesh from STYX, Chaithanya from RSCC, Viswatej from WOMCC, and Srinivasarao from Bulls, while George received a special award for a century. The ceremony concluded with Umpire Keith presenting the awards, marking a fitting end to an exciting T10 cricket season.

Online score card: https://cricclubs.com/3T/viewScorecard.do?matchId=2163&clubId=8675

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNAEkDQskdM

Link to TCC Website report: https://triggerscricket.com/?p=1000

Bulls Team Roster: Rohit Sharma, Sriram Ranganathan, Sandeep Patil (c), Srinivasarao Kandubothula, Rajesh Nadipalli, Paul Praveen, Gaurav Mogane, Sid Sheth, Babar Rafiq, Jagdish Prajapati, Kishore Bandlamuri, Akhilesh Pujari, Sharad Amaranth Upadhyay, Pawan Ray, Mohammed Asfar, Sujith Kurian, Sathvik Varma, Sriram Mutyala, and Anup Agrawal.