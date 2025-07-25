TCC SUMMER T10 2025 | WINNERS: WOMCC | RUNNERS-UP: CSK

HOUSTON: WOMCC clinched their second consecutive TCC Taped Ball Championship in an absolute thriller, defeating a valiant CSK team who put up a fantastic fight.

WOMCC opting to bowl first after winning the toss, faced a determined CSK batting lineup. CSK posted a strong total of 90 in their allotted 10 overs. Sunil Patel scored 33 runs out of 23 balls, helping CSK to get a good total. Ali Bangash Ali played a brisk cameo, scoring 17 runs off just 9 balls, injecting momentum into the innings at a crucial stage. His quickfire knock featured stroke play and proved valuable in boosting the team’s total.

Jayanth Kalakuntla and Pradeep Naidu Dasu were the standout bowlers for WOMCC, both delivering an exceptional spell of 2 overs for just 15 runs and picking up 2 crucial wickets, while the other WOMCC bowlers provided solid support to keep CSK from running away with a bigger total. Behind the stumps, wicketkeeper Prakash Parthiban was impressive and quick behind the wickets, taking four sharp catches and showcasing excellent glove work throughout the innings.

WOMCC’s innings began with a burst of aggression, led by Captain Harsha Teja and Prakash Parthiban. Prakash set the tone with a blistering 22 off just 11 balls, launching a fierce assault that immediately put the opposition on the back foot. His explosive start laid a strong foundation for the chase. Following that, Viswatej Mudigonda anchored the innings with a composed and well-crafted 29, ensuring WOMCC stayed firmly in contention.

In a nail-biting finish, WOMCC needed 8 runs off the final over but lost two quick wickets in the first three balls, turning the game into a tense affair. Rising to the occasion, Pradeep Naidu Dasu held his nerve and delivered under pressure, smashing a crucial four followed by a match-winning six to take WOMCC over the line in dramatic fashion. His calmness under fire turned out to be the game-changer.

The WOMCC bowling unit was outstanding throughout the tournament, and special kudos to Viswatej Mudigonda, Abhiram Sirigineedi, Harsha Teja, who bowled exceptionally well, applying relentless pressure on opposition batters and contributing crucially to key moments. Their disciplined spells played a huge role in the team’s championship run.

Viswatej Mudigonda consistent brilliance with the bat, Prakash Parthiban’s explosive knock, and Pradeep Naidu final over finish were key highlights, supported by disciplined bowling performances throughout the game. Pradeep’s composure under immense pressure in the final over showcased his nerves of steel and proved vital in securing WOMCC thrilling victory.

Neelesh Musale, the proud owner, Harsha Teja the aggressive captain and Jayanth Kalakuntla, the energetic vice-captain, were all instrumental in leading WOMCC to get another championship, maintaining their perfect 3/5 record in the TCC finals!

The victory was followed by a vibrant presentation ceremony, organized by Jagadish, the organizers. Captain Harsha Teja and team owner Neelesh Musale received the Winners’ Trophy for WOMCC, while the Runners-up Trophy was collected by CSK’S captain Aravinth Ganesh. Pradeep Naidu and Prakash Parthiban from WOMCC were the MOM for the final for brilliant bowling and hitting match winning runs. Viswatej Mudigonda named MVP of the tournament for his exceptional all-rounder performance.

Tournament award winners were. Nishant Padihar from All Stars CC got best batsman with 168 runs, Sachin from JCC, Kalyan from ECC & Shashivardhan from RSCC got best bowler with 9 wickets each. Thisara from All Stars CC got the best wicketkeeper with 23 dismissals. Kavindu from All Stars CC got Best All Rounder with 149 runs and 7 wickets. Shashivardhan from RSCC, Hemanth from Javelinas-Genx got special awards for Hattrick.

Cricclubs score card is https://cricclubs.com/3T/viewScorecard.do?matchId=2675&clubId=8675

YouTube link is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SyMEf-50wXI

Report on TCC Taped Ball website is at https://triggerscricket.com/?p=1112